Illegal alien arrested for murder of 16-year-old Texas high school cheerleader

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 10, 2023

Police in Edna, Texas on Sunday said they arrested Rafael Govea Romero, an illegal alien, for the murder of 16-year-old high school cheerleader Lizabeth Medina.

Medina was supposed to perform with her cheer squad at a Christmas parade in Edna on Tuesday, her mother, Jacqueline Medina, told Houston ABC station KTRK.

But when the teen never showed up, her mother said she went searching for her and ultimately found her unresponsive in a bathtub at their apartment.

“On Saturday, December 9th, 2023, with the help of the community, friends, and family, Edna Police Department, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, were able to apprehend the person responsible for the death of Lizabeth Medina,” Edna Police said in a press release.

“With countless hours put into this investigation, we were able to locate an undocumented male subject, identified as RAFAEL GOVEA ROMERO in the city of Schulenburg. Edna Police Department and Texas Rangers immediately traveled to Schulenburg where Romero was placed under arrest for Capital Murder and transported to the Jackson County Jail,” EPD said.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Edna Police Dept. announces male illegal alien arrested for murder of 16-year-old cheerleader Lizabeth Medina in Texas pic.twitter.com/4MB5vyAHeD — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) December 10, 2023

