Ilhan Omar giggles during talk of American war dead

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2020

During a Jan. 8 press conference on U.S.-Iran tensions held by the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Ilhan Omar could be seen laughing in the background as one of her colleagues spoke about American casualties in the Iraq war.

Omar, Minnesota Democrat, had said during the press event that war talk triggered her “PTSD.”

As Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas was talking about the 4,400 dead and many more wounded, Omar was seen continually smiling, giggling and turning around, talking to Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan among others.

Omar said during the press conference: “I feel ill a little bit, because of everything that is taking place and I think every time I hear of conversations around war, I find myself being stricken with PTSD. And I find peace knowing that I serve with great advocates for peace and people who have shown courage against war.”

RedState’s Nick Arama noted of Omar: “Talk about military response to Iran makes her sick. Not so much talk about American war dead.”

Omar was blasted on Twitter:

“Like, did you forget you were behind the primary speaker on national television or do you really think this is comical? Sincerely, This Perplexed American”

“I’m an independent voter. But as an American, Rep. Ohmar is abhorent and she is truly doing a disservice to her constituents. They deserve better.”

“She is so rude. That smirk!”

RedState’s Arama noted that “What’s really been embarrassing about the whole Iran issue is watching how Democrats have behaved since the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was attacked, first accusing Trump of doing nothing, then attacking him when he responded and took out IRGC terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani.”

Soleimani’s pro-Iranian militia were behind multiple recent rocket attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq including one that killed an American and wounded four other Americans. He also is considered responsible for hundreds of American military deaths in Iraq.

“That’s not even mentioning the thousands of other people in other countries for whose deaths he is responsible for,” Arama noted of Soleimani. “He’s been on a ‘he deserves it’ hit list as even the Obama administration previously admitted. They just didn’t take the shot because they didn’t want to upset Iran and the Iran Deal.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington Democrat, said: “”President Trump recklessly assassinated Qasem Soleimani. He had no evidence of an imminent threat or attack.”

Journalist Lara Logan said the leftist media and Democrats are actually defending a terrorist because they’re so consumed with their continuing effort to remove the duly-elected president.

During a Jan. 8 appearance on the Fox News show Outnumbered, Logan said: “An Iraqi who lives here said to me — the Iraqi community in San Diego, the Iraqis living in the U.S. — he said every one of them is voting for Trump because he killed Soleimani.”

Arama concluded of the Democrats response to Soleimani’s killing: “This craziness and their efforts to tie Trump’s hands is putting the country in danger.”

Ilhan Omar laughs and jokes around as her colleague discusses U.S. casualties in Iraqhttps://t.co/LfpLyXLPQG pic.twitter.com/R28SVlIqq5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2020

