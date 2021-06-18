If FBI penetrated ‘extremists’ why didn’t it stop Jan. 6 ‘insurrection’? Rep. Gohmert calls out ‘scary’ tactics

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2021

It is “scary stuff” that the FBI may have had operatives who knew beforehand what was about to go down on Jan. 6, Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert said in a speech on the House floor on Thursday.

What’s scarier, though, many observers are saying is that, if it knew, why did the bureau do nothing to stop the so-called “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol.

“So, if there were federal agents that were involved on January 6, we really need to know what the FBI knew and when they knew it, and not only that, we need to know how much participation did any of our federal friends, either at DOJ, FBI, or any of the intel community, what kind of role were they playing,” Gohmert said.

“But this is scary stuff. This is — this is kind of third world stuff. This is not only third world stuff, but this is like Putin kind of activity,” Gohmert said.

The FBI may have helped organize and may also have participated in the breach of the Capitol, according to documents obtained by the independent media site Revolver News.

In a June 14 report, Revolver noted there are “upwards of 20 unindicted co-conspirators in the Oath Keeper indictments, all playing various roles in the conspiracy, who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities — and in some cases much, much more severe activities — as those named alongside them in indictments.”

Related: What was FBI’s role in Jan. 6 ‘insurrection’? Reports raise new questions, June 16, 2021

The federal government, meanwhile, continues to hide thousands of hours of documentary footage from the events of Jan. 6.

Writing for American Greatness on June 17, Angelo Codevilla noted the absence of a Republican response in the U.S. Senate to reports of FBI involvement on Jan. 6. He wrote:

“Ever since 2009 or so, when serious opposition to government policy developed especially but not exclusively among conservative-minded Americans, the FBI has infiltrated domestic opposition groups with the same Patriot Act tools that it used against affiliates of Al Qaida. Though the FBI was unable to affect, never mind control, the massive Tea Party movement, smaller groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, and even ad hoc minuscule ones are led and exist largely as creatures of the FBI.”

Codevilla added: “As with Islamic radicals, the FBI’s anti-terrorism work nowadays consists almost exclusively of leading persons in the groups that it influences into near-crimes, and then to prosecutions that it touts as triumphs. The difference is that leading a few conservative Americans into what can be called conspiracies to commit crimes that exist because of the FBI’s own involvement serves to impute illegitimacy if not illegality to the millions of ordinary conservative Americans the government claims these organizations represent. This too, the senators might say, is a totalitarian tactic that America must not tolerate.”

Gohmert also pointed to the FBI having “information that came out about the effort to kidnap the Michigan governor (Gretchen Whitmer) and there were federal agents — so it’s been said, there were federal agents that were involved in that.”

FBI agents infiltrated the Whitmer kidnapping group, and prevented the allegedly planned kidnapping from taking place.

Blogger Kyle Becker noted: “Simply put, if the feds had infiltrated these groups as well they should have in similar fashion to how they had infiltrated the Whitmer kidnapping conspirators and had pre-empted their plot, then why was no concerted action taken to stop them ahead of the Capitol siege? It is a reasonable question and it is one that the Revolver News article asks.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief