IDF: Key Hamas base underneath major hospital; Macgregor fears Israel won’t survive wider war

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2023

The Hamas terror organization’s main base of operations in the Gaza Strip is situated under a hospital.

Hamas’s internal security has a command center inside Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, from which it directs rocket fire on Israel and stores weapons, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Hamas has several underground complexes under Shifa — the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip — which are used by the terror group’s leaders to direct attacks against Israel, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told a briefing for reporters of international media outlets.

“We have concrete evidence that hundreds of terrorists flooded into the hospital to hide there after the massacres of October 7,” Hagari said. “Hamas terrorists operate inside and under Shifa hospital — and other hospitals in Gaza — with a network of terror tunnels. Shifa is not the only hospital — it is one of many. Hamas’s use of hospitals is systematic.”

Israeli intelligence said there are several tunnels leading to the base from outside the hospital, so that Hamas officials do not need to enter the hospital to reach it. But Hagari added that there is also an entrance to the underground complex from within one of the hospital’s wards.

“Hamas uses Shifa hospital as a shield for Hamas terror infrastructure,” Hagari told reporters. “Hamas wages war from hospitals. By operating from these hospitals, Hamas not only endangers the lives of Israeli civilians; but also exploits innocent Gazan civilians.”

“Hamas terrorists operate inside hospitals precisely because they know that the IDF distinguishes between terrorists and civilians,” Hagari said, adding that the hospital’s energy infrastructure is also used by Hamas’s underground base.

Meanwhile, retired U.S. Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that all sides agreed the Hamas terror organization should be destroyed. But he warned that Israel could be destroyed in a wider Mideast war and is in a no win position to destroy Hamas which is shielding behind trapped Palestinian civilians to maximum effect in the global Information War.

In an Oct. 26 video posted to his YouTube channel, Macgregor said the U.S. should draw the line in the Mideast “but won’t.” He added that Turkey has the largest and strongest military in the region and could enter the conflict; Egypt cannot afford to receive Gaza’s Palestinians; Ukraine “is over militarily”; and the Biden Team is “just going through the motions.”

