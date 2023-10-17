IDF: Bombing of Gaza hospital result of failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2023

The hospital hit by an airstrike in central Gaza on Tuesday, killing 200 to 300 people, was the result of a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza,” the IDF added.

Before the IDF made its statement, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said the hospital was “targeted” for bombing by Israeli forces.

American leftists immediately took the bait.

“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate,” Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted.

“Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me,” she continued. “We will remember where you stood.”

Islamic Jihad and Hamas are known to operate in coordination on attacks on Israel. Both receive support from Iran.

