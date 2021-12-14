‘I was living a lie’: Wallace comes out as fake news journalist

S A T I R E

After being in the closet for over 18 years at Fox News, news anchor Chris Wallace has come out officially as a fake news journalist. …

“I attempted real news for a long time, but I was living a lie,” said Wallace in his official statement on Fox News. “It’s time for me to finally be honest with the world and live out my truth. It’s time for me to finally show the world who I really am: a fake news journalist.”

Journalist advocacy groups applauded Wallace’s brave move as a “huge step” for fake news journalists everywhere.

