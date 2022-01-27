‘I was blindsided’: California mom sues 2 teachers, principal for secretly manipulating daughter’s trans shift

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2022

A California mother is suing staffers at her daughter’s middle school who the mother said, without her knowledge, coerced her daughter into changing her gender identity.

Jessica Konen is suing the Spreckels Union School District, two teachers and a principal over policies which allowed staff to encourage the girl to change her name and pronouns and to keep it secret from her mother.

“These are the disgusting behaviors and tactics of predators who have abused their role as trusted authority figures to our children,” Konen said in a statement issued by the Center for American Liberty, which represents her.

The statement said that, starting in 2019, teachers recruited Konen’s daughter, then 11, for the lunch-hour Equality Club, also known as UBU as in “you be you,” at Buena Vista Middle School in Salinas.

The teachers then “planted” the idea that Konen’s daughter was transgender and bisexual, even though she did not understand those terms at the time, the statement said.

The teachers also prodded the pre-teen student to assume a new name and use it at school, but warned her not to tell her mother because she “might not be supportive and that she couldn’t trust her mother,” the lawsuit says.

Near the end of sixth grade, Konen’s daughter told her she might be bisexual, and by the middle of the seventh grade, Konen was called to the school for a meeting with her daughter, a teacher, and the school principal.

The teacher told Konen her daughter was “trans fluid.”

“I sat across the table, and I was crying. I was trying to absorb everything,” Konen said. “They kept looking at me angrily because I kept saying ‘she,’ and that it was going to take me time to time to process everything. I was very confused. … I was very upset. I was blindsided — completely blindsided.”

Konen said the teacher accused her of not being “emotionally supportive” of her daughter, who was to be called by a new name and male pronouns and would be using the unisex restroom at school.

“I felt she completely coached my child,” Konen said.

Konen said she was hurt that her daughter had not come to her first and the teacher acted in mean-spirited “smirking” way towards her.

“It made me feel very, very small as a parent. I was unaware of anything. Not one time had she mentioned to me ‘Oh, I think that I want to change my name,’ or ‘I’m transgender’ or anything. Nothing. I only heard bisexual one time, and that was it,” Konen said.

Within a few days of the meeting, the King City Police Department showed up at her door and told her that there had been a complaint made to Child Protective Services (CPS). The police questioned her two children and asked them if they wanted to be removed from the home.

“They made me feel like a monster,” she said.

But Konen complied and took her children to meet with CPS that week.

According to Konen, CPS dropped the case and did not demand she call her daughter by masculine pronouns as her teacher had insisted.

Center for American Liberty CEO Harmeet K. Dhillon said parents have “the right to know what is going on in their child’s school.”

“They invited kids, including Jessica’s daughter, to be in this club, and they told these kids, do not tell your parents, and specifically Jessica’s mom, do not tell them, they cannot be trusted,” Dhillon said on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

Dhillon added: “They gave them reading materials about transgenderism. They secretly changed the pronouns, but when in front of the parents, referred to their children by their birth pronouns. Behind the parents’ back, in the school, [they] used their new identity. All this was done secretly.”

At a Dec. 15 school board meeting, Konen accused the district of allowing the teachers and principal to indoctrinate her daughter, declaring: “You took away my ability to parent my child, even before I had any knowledge.”

The school district came under fire over reports that teachers led an Oct. 29-31 workshop at a California Teachers Association conference on how they “totally stalked” students in recruiting for the Equality Club.

In November, the district placed the teachers on administrative and suspended the club, although it has since been reinstated, Richardson noted.

In a November post on substack, Abigail Shrier detailed how teachers in California schools secretly coax kids into embracing a trans identity behind their parents’ backs:

Last month, the California Teachers Association (CTA) held a conference advising teachers on best practices for subverting parents, conservative communities and school principals on issues of gender identity and sexual orientation. Speakers went so far as to tout their surveillance of students’ Google searches, internet activity, and hallway conversations in order to target sixth graders for personal invitations to LGBTQ clubs, while actively concealing these clubs’ membership rolls from participants’ parents. Documents and audio files recently sent to me, and authenticated by three conference participants, permitted a rare insight into the CTA’s sold-out event in Palm Springs, held from October 29-31, 2021. The “2021 LGBTQ+ Issues Conference, Beyond the Binary: Identity & Imagining Possibilities,” provided best practices workshops that encouraged teachers to “have the courage to create a safe environment that fosters bravery to explore sexual orientation, gender identity and expression,” according to the precis of a talk given by fifth grade teacher, C. Scott Miller.

Shrier noted that some of these so-called “educators” literally stalked children:

Middle school kids, apparently, did not have endless interest in sitting around with their teachers during lunch discussing their sexual orientations and gender identities. “So we started to brainstorm at the end of the 2020 school year, what are we going to do? We got to see some kids in-person at the end of last year, not many but a few. So we started to try and identify kids. When we were doing our virtual learning – we totally stalked what they were doing on Google, when they weren’t doing school work. One of them was googling ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’ And we’re like, ‘Check.’ We’re going to invite that kid when we get back on campus. Whenever they follow the Google Doodle links or whatever, right, we make note of those kids and the things that they bring up with each other in chats or email or whatever,” Baraki can be heard to say. Beyond electronic surveillance of kids’ internet use, “we use our observations of kids in the classroom—conversations that we hear—to personally invite students. Because that’s really the way we kinda get the bodies in the door. Right? They need sort of a little bit of an invitation,” Baraki says in the clip. For those paying attention, the educators who guide California teachers in the creation of middle school LGBTQ clubs asserted the following: they struggle to maintain student participation in the clubs; many parents oppose the clubs; teachers surveil students electronically to ferret out students who might be interested, after which the identified student is recruited to the club via a personal invitation.

