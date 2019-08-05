‘I want socialism’: Ohio shooter favored Warren, gun control, open borders

by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2019

The shooter who killed nine people and wounded 27 in Dayton, Ohio supported socialist causes and was a fan of Antifa, “the squad” and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, reports say, citing social media posts.

The shooter was shot and killed by police within a minute of starting his attack at a popular bar and restaurant scene in Dayton. It appears he also killed his sister and her boyfriend shortly before the attack.

Writing for RedState on Aug. 4, columnist Bonchie said: “To be clear, my personal opinion is that the shooter is responsible here. It’s a dangerous game to try to play ‘pin the blame on the politician’ when someone crazy does something evil. But this is the game the Democrats and media are demanding we play. We’ve been bombarded with op-eds and posts the past 24 hours blaming Trump and Republicans for these shootings. That’s a road that goes both ways and it’s fairly clear the Dayton shooter was radicalized by the politics of Democrats and Antifa.”

Heavy.com reported that it got access to the shooter’s social media and his Twitter biography reads: “he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i’m going to hell and i’m not coming back.”

“I want socialism, and i’ll not wait for the idiots to finally come round to understanding,” read one tweet.

“Contrary to the media narrative currently boiling over, this shooter was not a Trump fan,” Bonchie wrote. “In fact, he hated Trump, hated Republicans, was an avowed leftist, used Antifa style language in his posts, and loved Elizabeth Warren.”

The shooter reportedly did not want to vote for California Sen. Kamala Harris because “Harris is a cop,” but “Warren I’d happily vote for.”

His postings indicate he was also a fan of Antifa and “The Squad”: He shared an article that criticized Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi for not supporting Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley. “Read it,” he wrote. He shared posts about “concentration camps” at the border and wrote, “Cut the fences down. Slice ICE tires. Throw bolt cutters over the fences.”

One post shows the account replying to a tweet asking if the Oregon shooter, a man who was killed while attacking the Tacoma, Washington ICE detainment facility, was a martyr or a villain. He replies, “martyr.”

The shooter also reportedly criticized American gun laws, tweeting in 2018, “This is America: Guns on every corner, guns in every house, no freedom but that to kill” and tweeted to Ohio Sen. Rob Portman on the day of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, “@robportman hey rob. How much did they pay you to look the other way? 17 kids are dead. If not now, when?”

He retweeted a post from another person about stealing from “right wingers” at a Trump rally.

“Now that we’ve learned all this, you can expect the media to stop talking about this particular shooting and focus solely on the El Paso shooting,” Bonchie wrote. “Why? Because this isn’t about actual care for victims. It’s about disgusting politics.”

President Donald Trump on Aug. 5 called for Americans to unite around several proposals to help identify and prevent mass shootings.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” Trump said. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America, hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

;





The president continued: “These barbaric slaughters are an assault on our communities, an attack on our nation and a crime against all humanity. We are sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror.”

Trump described the El Paso, Texas shooting suspect as a “wicked” man who shot innocent people and the Dayton shooter as a “twisted monster.”

“The first lady and I join all Americans praying and grieving for all the victims,” he said.

Trump signaled support for stronger laws regulating the Internet, social media, and violent video games and supported the concept of improved mental health and “red flag” laws, allowing relatives to recommend court-ordered seizures of firearms.

Meanwhile, a Trump adviser who appeared on Fox to dismiss charges that the president hasn’t done enough to stop mass shootings, said that he has been threatened and the FBI and U.S. Secret Service are on the case.

Former FBI terrorist task force member Steven Rogers was threatened on a blog by a man who said Rogers could be shot “with a bullet hole through his chest. That’s our reality now. We’re all just waiting our turn.”

Rogers said on Fox News that Trump has “done a lot” to combat racism and help police.

A man who goes by the name Steve Brown on Facebook wrote that Rogers could be the next with a bullet in the chest, apparently upset that Rogers said more gun control won’t stop cases like El Paso. He even knew where Rogers lived.

Brown wrote: “Rogers should know by now that he and his family and friends are not immune to this violence. We’re not ‘crying’ gun control. We’re demanding it. The next time he goes to Walmart, he could wind up in the aisle crying with a bullet hole through his chest. That’s our reality now. We’re all just waiting our turn.”

Rogers told the Washington Examiner he believes the post on the Nutley Community Facebook page is a threat.

Rogers said he reported it to the police in Nutley, New Jersey where he worked for decades.

“I always say, ‘If you see something, say something.’ Well now I decided to say something,” Rogers told the Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

As a result, police are making more trips in front of his house and he said that the FBI and Secret Service have been notified.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments