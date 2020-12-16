Hunter Biden sent ‘Chairman Ye’ warm greetings in 2017 — and a $10 million invoice

by WorldTribune Staff, December 16, 2020

In June 2017 correspondence with CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming, Hunter Biden wished the Chinese energy tycoon “best wishes from the entire Biden family.” The son of Joe Biden also asked Ye for a $10 million wire transfer to enter a joint venture with his energy company, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

The June 18, 2017 email, obtained by Fox News, reveals Hunter Biden asked an employee of CEFC to “translate my letter to Chairman Ye, please extend my warmest best wishes and that I hope to see the Chairman soon.”

Hunter Biden also told Ye that he was looking forward to introducing the businessman to his partner, Tony Bobulinski.

It was Bobulinski who revealed that Joe Biden was brought into discussions on his son’s business ventures. The elder Biden has long denied having any knowledge of his son’s business dealings.

Hunter Biden said that Bobulinski “sent a request to Dong Gongwen and Director Zang for the finding of the $10 MM USD wire.”

“I would appreciate if you will send that quickly so we can properly fund and operate Sinohawk,” Hunter Biden continued.

Bobulinski entered into partnership as CEO of Sinohawk Holdings with Hunter Biden and Ye.

Hunter Biden noted in the email that Bobulinksi “is a very close friend of James Gilliar and the Biden family and joined our team to focus on the execution of things as a partner. He has invested capital all over the world for some of the world’s wealthiest families.”

“I am sure you have been well briefed by our dear friend Director Zang on the political and economic connections we have established in countries where you are interested in expanding during the coming months and years,” Hunter Biden wrote to Ye. “I look forward to our next meeting.”

Fox News also obtained the response from Ye as part of an email, dated Sept. 6, 2017, from Gilliar to Bobulinski. That email forwarded Ye’s letter responding to Biden. The letter is dated July 10, 2017.

Ye stated that he had arranged for Zang and Dong to “expedite the charter capital input to SinoHawk.”

“I am glad to hear from you! Time flies and it has been months since we met in the U.S. It seems that we were always on a rush when we were together,” Ye wrote to Biden, adding that “the consensus we made last time has been materialized in a timely manner.”

Ye also recommended Biden “arrange your people to coordinate with Director Zang and Gongwen Dong for specific work.”

“I will continue to pay attention and give my support,” Ye stated. “I have arranged Director Zang and Gongwen Dong to expedite the charter capital input to SinoHawk.”

“I look forward to meeting you in the near future and discussing our joint undertaking. If there is anything I could do please do not hesitate to write to me,” Ye wrote. “Please accept my best regards to you and your family.”

According to a September report released by the Senate Homeland Security Committee and Senate Finance Committee on their investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong and other Chinese nationals that Hunter Biden had business associations with were linked to the Chinese Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army.

“Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in questionable transactions/cash flow,” the report stated.

