Hunter Biden, media defy Congressional subpoena

December 6, 2023

After Hunter Biden indicated he would blow off a subpoena to appear for a behind-closed-doors deposition scheduled for Dec. 13, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan threatened to hold the first son in contempt of Congress.

Were Hunter Biden a Republican, the Democrat media would be scandalized. They yawned.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, notified the Oversight Committee last week that his client wanted to testify in a public hearing instead.

Comer and Jordan insisted Hunter Biden would not receive special treatment and was compelled to appear for the closed-door deposition, adding that they would release the transcript of his testimony shortly after it took place and would schedule a public hearing at a later date.

In a letter to Comer, Lowell wrote that Hunter Biden will only appear for testimony in a public hearing setting.

“Mr. Biden has offered to appear at a hearing on the December 13, 2023, date you have reserved, or another date this month, to answer any question pertinent and relevant to the subject matter,” Lowell wrote.

“He is making this choice because the Committee has demonstrated time and time again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public — a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings,” Lowell added. “We look forward to working out the schedule.”

Comer and Jordan said in response: “On November 8, 2023, we issued subpoenas to your client, Robert Hunter Biden, for a deposition on December 13, 2023. Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no ‘choice’ for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 13.”

“If Mr. Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” they wrote.

“The documents also help show why investigators wanted to look into possible criminal campaign finance violations. These suspicions stem from Hollywood lawyer @pkm2679 spending over $2 million to pay @HunterBiden‘s unpaid taxes. James Biden, @POTUS‘s brother, told the @FBI that… pic.twitter.com/lROdtK9KZ1 — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) December 6, 2023

