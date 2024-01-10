Hunter, attorneys stage a media ‘circus’ then flee hearing they crashed

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 10, 2024

Since he’s allegedly gone cold turkey on crack and prostitutes, toying with Congress appears to be Hunter Biden’s new favorite pastime.

In a move that was obviously scripted and staged for the first family’s obedient media lapdogs, Hunter Biden with lawyer Abbe Lowell and “sugar brother” Kevin Morris in tow crashed the House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday as the committee was debating a resolution recommending Congress hold the first son in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena to testify at a closed-door hearing last month.

South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace made the highlight reel by saying of Hunter: “You are the epitome of white privilege… You have no balls… I think Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go to jail.”

Hunter Biden stuck with the script: Scowl at certain Republicans and then get up and storm out before Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a chance to ask any questions.

“Excuse me, Hunter, apparently you’re afraid of my words,” Greene said as Hunter walked out.

The Georgia firebrand later posted on Telegram: “Hunter Biden traffics women for sex but ran away when I was recognized to speak to him. The only women Hunter Biden likes to deal with are the women he hires for sex, flies across the country, films and photos his disgusting porn with, and post his nasty videos on porn sites. Hunter can’t handle being held accountable for the crimes he has committed.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec injected reality into the made-for-TV melodrama: “If the House GOP wants to do something, instead of the Hunter Biden Circus how about you actually get some leverage on these globalist scum and IMPEACH JOE BIDEN.”

Following hours of debate, the committee voted along party lines to recommend that the full House refer Hunter Biden to the DOJ for the potential contempt charges.

Posobiec added: “Hunter knows even if the House GOP hold him in contempt, Garland will never charge him. There is a 3-tiered justice system in this country. And he’s throwing it in your face. Untouchable.”

After he left the meeting, Hunter Biden was greeted by a gaggle of friendly press, where Lowell declared his client was willing to testify in a public setting. Hunter Biden has refused to answer Republican House members’ questions behind closed doors, citing a concern that they would selectively leak his remarks to make him look bad.

“Hunter Biden was and is a private citizen,” Lowell said. “Despite this, Republicans have sought to use him as a surrogate to attack his father. And, despite their improper partisan motives, on six different occasions since February of 2023, we have offered to work with the House committees to see what and how relevant information to any legitimate inquiry could be provided.”

