‘How Twitter rigged the Covid debate’ under pressure from the Biden White House

by WorldTribune Staff, December 26, 2022

The latest release of the Twitter Files reveals the lengths the U.S. government’s Covid overlords went to in suppressing information that countered their narrative on the Covid virus and the so-called “vaccines.”

In Monday’s reveal, journalist David Zweig notes that Twitter, at the behest of the federal government, censored what “was true but inconvenient to U.S. govt. policy” … “by discrediting doctors and other experts who disagreed – By suppressing ordinary users, including some sharing the CDC’s *own data*.”

The newly released Twitter Files show the platform suppressed the views of doctors and scientific experts that conflicted with the official positions of the White House. “As a result, legitimate findings and questions that would have expanded the public debate went missing,” Zweig noted.

“The United States government pressured Twitter and other social media platforms to elevate certain content and suppress other content about Covid-19,” Zweig wrote.

Alex Berenson, an early critic of the Covid mRNA vaccines, was a primary target for Team Biden’s censorship brigade, the Twitter Files show.

“When the Biden admin took over, one of their first meeting requests with Twitter executives was on Covid. The focus was on ‘anti-vaxxer accounts.’ Especially Alex Berenson,” Zweig writes.

It was “one of the first meeting requests from the Biden White House” that “COVID misinformation” be suppressed. They specifically targeted Berenson, who was subsequently booted off Twitter. He later sued Twitter, and in the fall of 2022, his account was reinstated.

Joe Biden’s handlers even sent him out to claim that social media companies were “killing people.” A reporter asked Biden in June 2021, “What’s your message to platforms like Facebook?”

Biden replied: “They’re killing people. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.”

Team Biden’s constant claims of Covid being a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” has been definitively proven false.

The White House said shortly after Biden’s statement that the administration was in touch with social media companies to monitor, censor, and suppress Covid reports that went against the narrative.

“A December 2022 summary of meetings with the White House by Lauren Culbertson, Twitter’s Head of U.S. Public Policy, adds new evidence of the White House’s pressure campaign, and cements that it repeatedly attempted to directly influence the platform,” Zweig wrote.

“Culbertson wrote that Team Biden was “very angry” that Twitter had not been more aggressive in deplatforming multiple accounts. They wanted Twitter to do more.” Zweig shared a document showing that “The Biden team was not satisfied with Twitter’s enforcement approach as they wanted Twitter to do more to deplatform several accounts. Because of this dissatisfaction, we were asked to join several other calls. They were very angry in nature.”

