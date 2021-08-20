How treating kids for Covid turned into a billion dollar industry for firms tied to Gates Foundation

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 20, 2021

Those in charge of U.S. Covid policy have paved the way for Big Pharma to get even richer off of vaccines and therapies that have been approved for emergency use, including on children, that have not been fully approved by the FDA.

Meanwhile, children continue to be at low risk for Covid, and cheap but scientifically proven effective treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are still deemed not acceptable for Covid-19 by the so-called “experts.”

“Some may justify the existence of the COVID-industrial complex because overspending and waste are permissible if it results in saved lives,” Ahmed Sule noted in a March 2021 op-ed.

“Others may argue that capitalism rewards those who produce things that are rare and valuable. While there is nothing wrong with making a profit, there is something morally wrong when the excessive gain is made on the back of people’s misery, primarily when characterized by secrecy, overpricing, cronyism, inefficiency, and unfairness.”

Some firms that are raking in billions from the pandemic have significant ties to globalist vax pusher Bill Gates and his foundation.

Two are AstraZeneca and Gilead.

Gilead produces Veklury (remdesivir), one of the few drugs approved by the FDA for emergency use in treating Covid patients including those less than 12-years-old.

Gilead noted on its website: “The Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services has declared a public health emergency that justifies the emergency use of Veklury (remdesivir) to treat pediatric patients less than 12 years of age or weighing 3.5 kg to less than 40 kg with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Gilead’s website also noted: “The safety and efficacy of VEKLURY in hospitalized pediatric patients weighing 3.5 kg to less than 40 kg or hospitalized pediatric patients less than 12 years of age weighing at least 3.5 kg for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 has not been established, and VEKLURY is not FDA approved for this use.”

AstraZeneca, which agreed to provide vaccine doses in the UK and the U.S. revealed that it signed agreements for supplying the vaccine to lower and middle-income countries through health organizations, including two backed by Gates.

AstraZeneca signed $750 million in agreements from two health organizations that are backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the Gavi vaccine alliance, Pulse 2.0 reported in June of last year.

AstraZeneca said it received over $1 billion in U.S. funding for accelerating the development of its experimental vaccine.

AstraZeneca also owns a 7.7 percent stake in another vax-producing company, Moderna.

There was also talk of a potential merger between AstraZeneca and Gilead. AstraZeneca is valued at about $140 billion and Gilead is at about $96 billion. Gilead rejected the merger.

Biopharma Dive noted in an October 2020 report that Gilead “set Veklury’s price at between $2,340 and $3,120 for a typical five-day treatment course, a price lower than what some on Wall Street had expected but one still high enough to pencil in potentially more than a billion dollars in sales.”

The cost for hydroxychloroquine oral tablet 200 mg is around $37 for a supply of 100 tablets, according to Drugs.com.

The cost for ivermectin oral tablet 3 mg is around $79 for a supply of 20 tablets, depending on the pharmacy you visit, according to Drugs.com.

