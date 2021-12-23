How low can Joe go? Hispanics’ approval of Biden lower than whites

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2021

New polling has found that Joe Biden’s approval ratings are still tanking nationwide and that his approval rating among Hispanics is lower than among whites.

In a survey conducted by the Marist Poll sponsored in partnership with NPR and PBS NewsHour, only 33 percent of Latinos approved of Biden while 65 percent disapproved, and 2 percent were unsure.

The survey found that only 11 percent of Latinos “strongly approve” of Biden’s performance. Another 22 percent merely “approve.” Thirteen percent “disapprove,” while 52 percent “strongly disapprove” of the job that Biden and his handlers are doing.

The survey found that 40 percent of white voters approve of Biden and 56 percent disapprove.

“The Democratic Party’s cratering support with Hispanics is now unambiguous — poll after poll shows a rapid rightward swing in the demographic, and Glenn Youngkin’s outright victory with Hispanics in the Virginia gubernatorial election demonstrated that this is no longer an abstract discussion,” wrote commentator Nate Hochman at National Review.

“As the Democrats continue to move leftward on culture, Hispanics — a heavily Christian, family-oriented demographic — will increasingly make sense as a Republican constituency,” Hochman added.

Meanwhile, Poll Project USA’s December survey found Biden approval was above water in only 6 states.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief