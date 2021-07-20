How Jen Psaki is making Donald Trump lawsuit against Big Tech winnable

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2021

White House Press Secretary may have “unwittingly” handed former President Donald Trump the key to winning his lawsuit against Big Tech, an analysis said.

Last week, Psaki confirmed that the Biden administration coordinates with Facebook to “flag” posts they determine to be “misinformation.”

“We are in regular touch with the social media platforms and those engagements typically happen through members of our senior staff and also members of our COVID-19 team — given, as Dr. Murthy conveyed, this is a big issue, of misinformation, specifically on the pandemic,” Psaki said on Thursday.

Trump’s class action against the Big Tech behemoths is “indeed a tough case to argue — that is, if we are operating under the impression that Facebook, Twitter and Google are not acting as agencies for the federal government in any capacity,” Isa Cox noted in a July 17 analysis for The Western Journal.

“How confident are we that they’re not?”

Cox continued: “If the Biden White House is so helpfully working with Big Tech to help them combat ‘misinformation,’ and the Trump administration was routinely accused of disseminating truckloads of ‘misinformation’ to the American public, we thus have to acknowledge that the Biden White House could, at least in theory, also be feeding misinformation to Facebook fact-checkers and censors. If this really is all about ‘misinformation,’ there is no way to check the gatekeepers of truth.”

Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who supports Trump’s class action lawsuit, noted in an op-ed for The Hill earlier this month: “The danger of this ‘new censorship’ — not by government but by private companies that effectively control the marketplace of ideas — is precisely that it may well be protected by the very amendment designed to keep the marketplace of ideas open to diverse views. Hence the paradox — and the uphill battle that Trump may face in persuading the courts that his non-constitutional free speech right to communicate with his millions of followers should trump the constitutional right of social media companies to censor.”

Psaki’s confirming that the White House is assisting a private company “to decide what truth is” represents a “major problem,” Cox noted. “You know that if the tables were turned and it was a Republican administration admitting they were in touch with private entities that published official-sounding information, there would be a massive reckoning — as well there should be in either case.”

If Team Biden indeed is working with Facebook “to facilitate the information curated by the network, meanwhile, it certainly makes Trump’s case against Big Tech suppression of speech a lot stronger, at the very least.”

