Homeless woman shoots, kills Hollywood social justice warrior

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 30, 2023

A homeless woman broke into the luxury apartment of a Hollywood consultant and shot him in the head. Michael Latt, a 33-year-old activist known for promoting social justice causes, died from his injuries, reports say.

Policy say they arrested 36-year-old Jameelah Elena Michl, a homeless woman who allegedly broke into Latt’s $800,000 one-bedroom apartment in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood east of Beverly Hills around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Latt was the chief executive and chief financial officer of a marketing firm he founded called Lead With Love, where his stated goal was to “dedicate his career to being of service, supporting influential women and artists of color and utilizing storytelling, art and more to spark lasting change and bring hope, love and inspiration to communities.”

On his Instagram, Latt had written about attending Black Lives Matter protests alongside Common. He also posted in support of Democrat political candidates.

“Not enough change has happened since the 2020 Uprising,” he wrote in June 2022. “We’ll continue to fight and stand up against police violence and White supremacy until true justice is real in this country.”

Latt worked on films including “Fruitvale Station,” about the Oakland police-involved shooting that killed Oscar Grant in 2009, and “Till,” a biographical film about the mother of lynching victim Emmett Till, according to Lead With Love.

Michl was being held for $3 million bail on charges of murder, burglary and unlawful use of a firearm.

