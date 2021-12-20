Holiday greetings from the Left and its White House: Conform or die

by WorldTribune Staff, December 20, 2021

The White House released the following statement on Dec. 17:

“Our vaccines work against Omicron, especially for people who get booster shots when they are eligible. If you are vaccinated, you could test positive. But if you do get COVID, your case will likely be asymptomatic or mild.

“We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this.

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.”

Christmas fear, not cheer.

Former Senate candidate Lauren Witzke noted in a Telegram post: “Holy crap the Biden Administration basically just said we’re all going to get sick and die this winter. What kind of sick and sinister thought process is this?”

“Say hello to science, Democrat style. All fear; few facts,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on Dec. 18.

As the Omicron variant arrived in the U.S., Joe Biden proclaimed: “If you’re vaccinated and have your booster shot you’re protected from severe illness and death — period.”

In other words, Chumley wrote, “get the shot — the many shots — and live. Refuse the shot — the many shots — and die.”

The Left “has already taken the slogan ‘never let a crisis go to waste’ and embraced it as political policy,” Chumley added. “Now, it seems, the Left is taking that same party platform and ratcheting it to a new level: Never let an existing crisis go.”

Marty Makary, a surgical oncologist and chief of the Johns Hopkins Islet Transplant Center, told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade: “We’re seeing this massive new wave of fear that is fueling our second pandemic after COVID-19, which is a pandemic of lunacy, which is Omicron. Now I call it omg-cold. If you look at the epidemiological data, the epicenter is now way down from omicron.”

A study from the University of Hong Kong found Omicron doesn’t seep into the respiratory tract, but rather produces only an illness that’s akin to a cold. Thus, Makary’s characterization of it as “omi-cold.”

But, Chumley noted, “fear is a Democrat’s best friend. No Fear doesn’t fit the far left’s narrative, or its modus operandi.”

“It depends what headline you want, what message you want to send,” Makary said. “I can recast any respiratory virus as a potential bubonic plague that’s going to destroy the United States. It’s just how you present the statistics.”

Chumley wrote: “Bingo. Team Lockdown wants to keep the fearful narrative in place as long as possible so as to control the public, exploit the pandemic for political and power-grabbing gain and ultimately, reshape entire national and world economies, banking and financial institutions, governments and whole societal structures.”

Chumley concluded:

“This has been the plan of the Left from the start. Way back when the pandemic was just kicking into gear, globalist-minded bureaucrats were already talking up ways to exploit the virus for purposes of reshaping the world — of refashioning America’s great concepts of liberty and constitutional rights.

“Omicron is the means. And if that variant doesn’t work, mark these words: another one will come bringing with it a fresh batch of fears. Americans must stand tall for principles of liberty and insist on the health world bowing to the Constitution.

“Keeping people safe and secure should never come at the expense of freedom. Those who don’t understand that deserve neither safety nor liberty.”

