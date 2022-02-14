Hitting home: ‘Cartels control the border’; Fentanyl inundates USA; ‘Our children are being murdered’

Special to WorldTribune, February 14, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

“If we seize even five percent of what’s coming across the border, we’re lucky.” Those were the words of Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, speaking before an unofficial House hearing at FreedomWorks on Feb. 1.

Judd was referring to the open-faucet flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from abroad. Accounts culled from recent news reports reveal the magnitude of the tragedy this has become for the American people.

Judd makes it clear that the staggering inundation of illegal border crossers has made the job of thwarting drug smuggling an impossible task:

Now that 150 miles of border normally takes about 75 to 90 agents — we had four agents out there….

“Cartels control the border right now,” Judd said. “They dictate to us what our operations are going to be. That should never happen.”

The amount of drugs being seized has correspondingly plummeted, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics.

The Epoch Times detailed the extent of the crisis:

“During the first three months of fiscal year 2022, agents have seized 316 pounds of deadly fentanyl coming across the border between ports of entry — more than triple that of the same period last fiscal year.

At the ports of entry, where most drugs are seized, agents have nabbed 2,390 pounds of fentanyl so far in fiscal 2022, compared to 10,183 pounds in the same period the previous year. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be a fatal dose.

Cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine seizures are also significantly reduced this fiscal year compared to the same period in fiscal 2021.”

This is hitting home everywhere one looks in America today. A casual search of recent news reports reveals the heavy toll the catastrophe is taking on U.S. communities.

Fox News reported Feb. 9:

Within the last month, four teens in Connecticut overdosed at school. One of them was a 13-year-old boy who died after police say he snuck fentanyl into the building.

The school nurse found him unconscious in the gym at The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford….

When Hartford Police searched the boy’s home they found another 100 baggies of fentanyl. Right now, officers questioning a person of interest.

NBC News reported Feb. 8:

A St. Louis public housing tenant was charged Tuesday with distributing crack cocaine laced with fentanyl in a building where nine people overdosed last weekend — five of them fatally.

Chuny Ann Reed was arrested after one of the survivors told investigators they had gone to her residence in the Parkview Apartments to buy crack Saturday and overdosed almost immediately after ingesting it, federal court records show.

WCCO-TV, CBS Minneapolis reported Feb. 7:

A 24-year-old Twin Cities man is charged with murder after allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills last May to a woman who fatally overdosed.

Jesse Lietzau, of White Bear Township, is charged via warrant with third-degree murder in connection to giving/selling a controlled substance, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. If convicted of the charge, Lietzau could face up to 25 years in prison.

A mugshot of Lietzau runs with the article on the WCCO website. The young man looks like a somewhat surly baby-faced teenager who hasn’t gotten enough sleep.

WPRI-TV, CBS affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, reported Feb. 11:

Three people have been arrested on murder charges in the death of a 2-year-old boy in Pawtucket.

Police said the boy died at the hospital back in December, and his cause of death was later determined to be acute fentanyl intoxication.

The boy’s mom, Jessaline Andrade, 26, of Cranston, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child, according to police, while Stephano Castro, 31, of Providence, and Yara Chum, 33, of Pawtucket, were both charged with second-degree murder….

The boy’s death was ruled a homicide. His 8-year-old brother also tested positive for fentanyl exposure but survived, according to police.

WMBB-TV, ABC Panama City, Florida, reported Feb. 9:

A Panama City man was arrested after officers seized more than 135,000 doses of fentanyl after a traffic stop, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Billy Laney, 32, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is just a brief look at a national scourge. As The Epoch Times brutally related:

More than 100,000 Americans, a record amount, died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in April, according to CDC data. Fentanyl was involved in almost two-thirds of those deaths.

That equates to roughly the same number of dead Americans as the combined total of all U.S. war fatalities since 1945.

Debi Nadler told Fox News:

This is murder. Our children are being murdered today because of everything getting in through the borders. It is really playing Russian roulette, buying any type of illegal drug that is on the street.

Nadler’s cousin Daniella Young died after taking pills laced with fentanyl last October, the network reports. She was 13.

Debi Nadler has also lost a son to a drug overdose.

From the Minneapolis article:

According to a criminal complaint, a man told investigators that he and his fiancee bought “perc 30s” on May 15 from Lietzau, whom they knew as “Jesse King.” He worked at a hotel in St. Paul, where they met him.

The man told investigators that his fiancée took one of the pills that evening. The next day, she was found dead, a pool of blood around her mouth. A toxicology report later found the woman had fentanyl in her system. Her cause of death was listed as “acute fentanyl toxicity.”

There is a dark reality behind all this that our ruling establishment does not want us to fully grasp: the chaos on our porous southern border fueled by runaway massive illegal immigration is ripping the very guts out of our communities and social equilibrium.

