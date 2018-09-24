Hit job: Democrats, Soros-funded scavengers find new alleged dirt on Kavanaugh

by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2018

A second woman who came forward to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of inappropriate behavior, Deborah Ramirez, now admits “significant gaps in her memories” regarding the 1980s college party in question.

Observers also noted that the new allegations came to light over the weekend after Ramirez had for six days consulted with a Democratic lawyer. Leftist billionaire George Soros has been directly tied to the attorney representing the first accuser, Christina Blasey Ford, and at least one group that has been scouring Kavanaugh’s past for potential new accusations which could derail the nomination.

Ronan Farrow, who reported on the new allegations for the New Yorker, told ABC News that Ramirez “came forward because Senate Democrats came looking for this claim. She did not flag this. This came to the attention of people on the hill independently, and it has cornered her into an awkward position. She said, point-blank, I don’t want to ruin anyone’s life, but she feels this is a serious claim. She considers her own memories credible and she felt it was important to tell her own story before others did for her.”

The New York Times reported that it had spent a week investing the new accusation but was unable to find an eyewitness and that Ramirez had recently told several of her classmates she wasn’t sure it was Kavanaugh.

Related: Who is Christine Blasey Ford, Part II: The Soros connection, September 18, 2018

The new accusation allegedly occurred 1983 at a party when Ramirez and Kavanaugh were freshmen at Yale.

“Ramirez acknowledged that there are significant gaps in her memories of the evening,” the New Yorker report said. “Her memories contained gaps because she had been drinking at the time of the alleged incident.”

After she had been coached for six days by a lawyer who is a former Democratic local elected official, “Ramirez said that she felt confident enough of her recollections to say that she remembers Kavanaugh had exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party.”

Individuals she said were present at the time deny her accusations today, the New Yorker acknowledges. “One of the male classmates who Ramirez said egged on Kavanaugh denied any memory of the party. ‘I don’t think Brett would flash himself to Debbie, or anyone, for that matter,’ he said.”

“I have no recollection,” said a second person she claimed was an eye-witness.

The New Yorker admits that it “has not confirmed with other eyewitnesses that Kavanaugh was present at the party.”

Four Yale graduates who were friends with both Kavanaugh and Ramirez said “with confidence” if the episode had ever occurred, they “would have seen or heard about it — and we did not.” They add that it “would be completely out of character for Brett,” and the first Ramirez said anything about it was when Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court.

“This is a woman I was best friends with. We shared intimate details of our lives,” added another woman, whose wedding both Ramirez and Kavanaugh attended. “And I was never told this story by her, or by anyone else. It never came up. I didn’t see it; I never heard of it happening.”

Kavanaugh is also denying the allegation: “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name – and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building – against these last-minute allegations.”

President Donald Trump said, “There’s a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything. He’s a fine man, with an unblemished past and these are highly unsubstantiated statements from people represented by lawyers. You should look into the lawyers doing the representation.”

Christine Blasey Ford came forward in The Washington Post alleging that Kavanaugh assaulted her while he was age 17 and she was age 15, though she does not remember many key details.

Despite focused efforts by Democratic political operatives and left-wing lawyer Debra Katz, the Blasey Ford’s account appears to be unraveling. Each of the four people she claimed to be present at a 1982 party where she claimed an intoxicated Kavanaugh assaulted her have either denied her account or said they have no knowledge of it.

Meanwhile, the major media have spotlighted the Georgetown Prep yearbooks of Kavanaugh which reportedly detail the Supreme Court nominee’s days as a high school party boy.

The same media have been silent since the Holton-Arms yearbooks of Blasey Ford were scrubbed from the Internet. Those yearbooks reveal “that Animal House had nothing on the infamous Holton party scene,” the Cult of the 1st Amendment blog reported on Sept. 19.

Kavanaugh graduated from Georgetown Prep in 1983. Blasey Ford graduated from Holton-Arms in 1984.

The Holton-Arms yearbooks “are a testament to the incredible power these girls had over their teachers, parents and the boys of Georgetown Prep, Landon and other schools in the area” and include “multiple photos and references to binge drinking and the accompanying joy of not being able to remember any of it,” the blog said.

In the 1984 Holton yearbook, approved by the faculty, Blasey Ford, often referred to as ‘Chrissy,’ is pictured at a Halloween party in her junior year.

The caption for the photo reads: “Lastly one cannot fail to mention the climax of the junior social scene, the party. Striving to extend our educational experience beyond the confines of the classroom, we played such intellectually stimulating games as Quarters, Mexican Dice and everyone’s favorite, Pass-Out, which usually resulted from the aforementioned two.”

Another image from the 1984 yearbook had racist overtones. The photo is captioned: “At Cheryl’s multi-class party…[Redacted name] came as an uncanny Buckwheat, although she washed the makeup and afro off before the guys showed up.”

In another section of the yearbook, the editors discuss a house party where, “we were confronted by…a pair of veiled terrorists, [two redacted names], were the guns real or did you just want to get served first?” There is also a photo of two Holton girls in makeshift burqas, holding automatic pistols.

The girls of Holton-Arms also mention their male conquests with great pride: “No longer confining ourselves to the walls of Landon and Prep, we plunged into the waters of St. John and Gonzaga with much success.”

The blog suggests that had “Blasey Ford had been nominated for the Supreme Court by President Trump, the headline by the resistance would be this: Christine Blasey Ford and the drunken white privileged racist playgirls of Holton-Arms.”

Read the full blog here

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Democratic operative and former Clinton White House official Ricki Seidman in a July conference call to Democrat leaders, laid out a strategy to derail Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“Over the coming days and weeks there will be a strategy that will emerge, and I think it’s possible that that strategy might ultimately defeat the nominee,” Seidman said during the call.

Seidman is currently an adviser to Blasey Ford.

Audio of the conference call is here

Conservative pundit and former Reagan and George H.W. Bush administration official Bill Bennett said the Kavanaugh saga has exposed a clear double standard among Democrats.

Bennett asked where the outcry was over former Sen. Ted Kennedy’s involvement in a 1969 car crash on Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts that left a woman dead.

Bennett said on the one hand you have a person in Kavanaugh who has been accused of assaulting a teenage girl in high school and on the other hand you have “a man of the United States Senate, drunk he drives his car off a bridge into the water while a young woman is with him.”

“He leaves her to drown and to die,” Bennett said at the recent Values Voters Summit in Washington. “He later decides to run for president and is called a ‘Lion of the Senate’ by that same Left and he is celebrated. That is all you need to know about the present situation and the Left.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments