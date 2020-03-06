Hillary: ‘I’m most innocent person in America’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2020

In Hulu’s new documentary on her life, Hillary Clinton claims she is “the most investigated innocent person in America.”

According to The Daily Mail, the twice failed Democrat presidential candidate “refuses to accept blame for literally every mistake and misstep that she has made during her 40+ years in American politics.”

In the documentary, which is set to premiere on Friday, the Clinton inner-circle claims that she has a “superpower” and don’t dare question her belief that the world has been working against her since the day she first stepped foot in the White House (remember the “vast right-wing conspiracy” claim?) as first lady.

The former secretary of state also claims in the documentary that she still doesn’t understand the big deal about her handling of the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi or her illegal use of a private email server to conduct government business.

Hillary calls the Benghazi scandal a “character assault.” She complains about how she was subjected to multiple congressional investigations and says “that kind of constant character assault takes a toll. Even people who are supporters or friends, they brush it off but it still has a little space in the back of their heads. So if something else happens the space gets a little bigger. That’s been the story of my public life.”

She also dismisses criticism of her Wall Street speeches which earned her and husband Bill Clinton an estimated $153 million. She says bluntly: “That’s how I made some money when I got out of the State Department.”

Clinton even makes the bizarre claim that the corporate media has been constantly working against her, including in her 2016 loss to President Donald Trump.

Hillary says: “Going all the way back to the Whitewater days. I’ve never understood this and I will go to my grave not understanding it. All these things get disproved, but the press, and I’m talking about the major press, they always bite.”

In one instance, Clinton states that maybe God just doesn’t like her and that something about her “just pisses him off.”

“And I don’t know why,” she says. “There’s an old joke about an old guy who is walking along the edge of the cliff, he slips and as he’s falling down and he grabs onto a branch and he’s holding on and he’s praying, going ‘God, God I’ve lived a good life, I’ve done everything I supposed to do…please Lord help me, help me.’ ”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: