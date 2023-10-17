HHS employees must herewith use ‘preferred pronouns,’ acknowledge colleagues’ gender identity

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2023

In March of last year, Rachel Levine was named The Babylon Bee’s Man of the Year.

Mentioning that on the job as an employee of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is now forbidden.

HHS has just mandated that all employees must use “preferred pronouns” and acknowledge the gender identity of their colleagues, according to an Oct. 11 internal agency email made public by the Heritage Foundation’s Roger Severino.

The email was accompanied by a video from Levine, a biological male who identifies as female and is HHS’s Assistant Secretary.

Levine says in the video: “The Gender Identity Non-Discrimination and Inclusion Guidance is very important, and all supervisors and managers are responsible for helping to ensure it is fully implemented across all opdivs and staffdivs.”

Titled “HHS Gender Non-Discrimination and Inclusion Policy,” the email begins “Happy National Coming Out Day!”

It then notes: “When individuals bring their whole selves to work, all of us at HHS thrive. We want to ensure that HHS continues [to be a] welcoming, supportive environment where all employees feel safe and seen, including transgender and non-binary employees.”

It continues, “Today, we are proud to announce a new HHS Gender Identity Non-Discrimination and Inclusion Guidance that outlines employees rights and protections related to gender identity.”

“This policy outlines the protections in place [when] employees undergo workplace changes, such as legal name changes, and provides workplace procedures safeguard[ing] gender all employees’ gender expressions,” it further notes.

The email states that “all employees should be addressed by the names and pronouns they use to describe themselves, clarifying that employees can wear clothing and [use] restrooms in accordance with their gender identity.”

