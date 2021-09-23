HHS confirms 33 incidents of migrant child sexual abuse in 1st month of Team Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2021

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) listed 33 separate incidences of alleged sexual abuse of immigrant minors in government holding facilities during the first month of the Biden administration, documents show.

Judicial Watch, which obtained the documents, reported that the records include a spreadsheet of data from the ORR which lists 33 “sexual abuse allegations” involving “unaccompanied children” (UAC) for the time period of Jan. 21, 2021, to Feb. 26, 2021. The abuse incidents seemed to be tied to “voluntary agencies,” which are contractors for the federal government.

Ten of the allegations of sexual abuse were made against staff and “non-staff” members. Twenty-one incidents of children sexually assaulting other children while in government contracted care facilities were reported.

Incidents of violence among the UACs were also reported, Judicial Watch noted.

On Feb. 22, at the BCFS (Baptist Children and Family Services) shelter in Baytown, Texas, a UAC reported that another UAC, a 17-year-old boy from Guatemala, had been punched with a closed fist in his ribcage by his roommate while the victim was lying down. The victim of the alleged attack did not want to discuss it with shelter officials. The report notes “Minor was moved to another room to ensure other minor’s safety.” The follow up questions in the report: “Was the incident investigated?”; was it “Reported to CPS?”; and was it “Reported to Local Law Enforcement?” were all answered “No.”

“These documents show that not only are there shocking reports of sexual abuse occurring in shelters for unaccompanied children, but that there is violence amongst the UACs themselves,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is no surprise that Biden administration’s enabling of human trafficking has resulted in violence and the abuse of children.”

No details were provided as to who the alleged attacker or victims were other than that they were UACs. Additionally, no incident reports were provided by HHS. Judicial Watch obtained the records via a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

The incident reports of sexual abuse during the first month of Team Biden:

No.|Event ID|SA Type of Incident|SA Type of Allegation|Program Name

1 290249 Sexual Abuse Staff and UAC Friends of Youth McEachern

2 290519 Sexual Abuse Staff and UAC BCFS San Antonio Staff Secure

3 290969 Sexual Abuse UAC and Other Bethany Christian Services TFC Michigan

4 291649 Sexual Abuse UAC and UAC Lincoln Hall Boys Haven

5 292060 Sexual Abuse Staff and UAC Mercy First RTC

6 292284 Sexual Abuse UAC and UAC Abbott House TFC

7 292365 Sexual Abuse Non-Staff Adult and UAC Bethany LIRS

8 294303 Sexual Abuse Non-Staff Adult and UAC Cayuga Centers

9 294669 Sexual Abuse UAC and UAC Sunny Glen Childrens Home New Day Resiliency Center

10 295225 Sexual Abuse UAC and UAC Sunny Glen Childrens Home New Day Resiliency Center

11 296007 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Southwest Key Casa Padre

12 296169 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Sunny Glen Childrens Home New Day Resiliency Center

13 296641 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Southwest Key Casa Padre

14 296810 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Southwest Key El Presidente

15 297632 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Southwest Key Casa Padre

16 298189 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Heartland Inti Childrens RC

17 298428 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Leake and Watts

18 298597 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Sunny Glen Childrens Home New Day Resiliency Center

19 298743 Sexual Abuse UC and UC CHS Stanford House

20 298928 Sexual Abuse UC and UC His House

21 299067 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Children First Residential Care TX Sunnyside

22 299640 Sexual Abuse Non-Staff Adult and UC Southwest Key Rio Grande

23 299761 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Mercy First RTC

24 300102 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Friends of Youth Colin Ferguson

25 300290 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Sunny Glen Childrens Home New Day Resiliency Center

26 300467 Sexual Abuse Non-Staff Adult and UC Southwest Key El Presidente

27 300532 Sexual Abuse UC and UC BCFS Raymondvill

28 300650 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Southwest Key Cas a Houston

29 300706 Sexual Abuse Non-Staff Adult and UC Southwest Key Casa Padre

30 300804 Sexual Abuse UC and UC Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie- Nuevas Alas Program

31 300848 Sexual Abuse UC and Other SWK Processing Center

32 301043 Sexual Abuse Non-Staff Adult and UC Southwest Key Antigua

33 301253 Sexual Abuse Staff and UC Cayuga Centers L TFC

On April 7, Fox News reported: “Gov. Greg Abbott demanded that the White House close a San Antonio facility housing migrant children Wednesday following allegations that children there were being sexually assaulted. The governor said that separate complaints were sent to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Wednesday, alleging four different kinds of child abuse.”

The New York Post reported on Sept. 1 that the Biden administration has “lost contact with thousands” of unaccompanied illegal immigrant children who had been released from federal custody.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief