He’s no longer president but Trump had a momentous week, shut down SC town

by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2023

A week of historic rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a body blow to the Biden Left and made it seem to some that Donald J. Trump was still president as the July 4 holiday got underway Saturday with a rally the international media could not ignore.

Pickens, South Carolina, with a population around 3,000, closed its streets on Saturday as a massive crowd of Donald Trump’s supporters gathered from surrounding areas for the former president’s first rally since being indicted for allegedly violating the Espionage Act. There was no questioning the enthusiasm despite a long wait in 90 degree heat.

“If anyone thought Donald Trump’s legals woes would eat into his public support in red state America then no one thought to tell the people of Pickens, South Carolina,” Daily Mail Online noted.

South Carolina Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace posted on social media that crowds of 45,000 were outside the perimeter for a total of 75,000 at the rally.

The Supreme Court last week made a series of key rulings, including a strikedown of affirmative action in college admissions, the backing of a Christian website designer who refused to provide wedding websites to a same-sex couple, and the rejection of President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program.

“A spectacular day for Donald Trump whose three conservative picks for SCOTUS were integral to the historic decisions yesterday and today,” Megyn Kelly tweeted Friday.

Meanwhile, in Pickens, South Carolina, Trump said “the gloves are off.”

“Me? the Espionage Act?” Trump said, describing how it was a an “act for crimes so heinous” that the death penalty was needed.

“It’s one of the most vicious legal theories ever put in a court of law. There’s never been anything like this,” he added.

Trump said as president he had the “absolute right” to declassify documents. And he said he was changing up his language because of the way he had been forced to appear in court last month.

“Now the gloves are off from that standpoint, what they’ve done is so terrible,” Trump said. “So I’ll speak differently than I would have three weeks ago, because you never heard me use this kind of language. I wouldn’t want to out respect for our country and for the office. But we really have no choice. These people are sick. They’re sick people.”

Trump called special counsel Jack Smith a “thug” for the way he has pursed the 2024 presidential candidate.

Trump’s rally in full:

Trump invited the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir, from nearby Greenville, to perform at the rally. The choir went viral with a video showing them singing the national anthem in the U.S. Capitol only for them to be stopped by police. Officers initially said they were preventing a “demonstration” only for them to backtrack and claim there had been a miscommunication.

Video from the rally also showed South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham being booed for several minutes, despite having been born nearby, as he tried to remind the crowd.

