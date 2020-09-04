Herschel Walker’s son slams Black Lives Matter as ‘domestic terrorists,’ the ‘KKK in blackface’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2020

Christian Walker, the son of football legend Herschel Walker, said the Marxists who comprise Black Lives Matter are “domestic terrorists.”

“Anybody who honestly cares about black people could not support Black Lives Matter — it’s a terrorist organization, and personally I think it’s the KKK in blackface,” Walker said in a video posted on Monday to the Twitter account of the Log Cabin Republicans.

Log Cabin Republicans is the nation’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing the LGBTQ community.

In the video, Walker details that he witnessed looting and rioting taking place on the streets right outside his home.

“I was on the roof of my building in Los Angeles, and I was looking around town and the whole town was on fire because of radical BLM domestic terrorists,” he said. “There were 12 helicopters in the sky. I was freaking out, and all anyone had to say was, ‘Oh, let me go post a black square on Instagram!’ And I said, ‘Oh, no-no-no, I’m not giving my country up to the radical left.’ ”

Walker has risen to internet fame in recent weeks after posting videos denouncing leftist policies on his Twitter account.

In the video posted by Log Cabin Republicans, Walker took aim specifically at the Black Lives Matter organization, which he argues uses racial division to promulgate its anti-American Marxist vision.

“If you go on Black Lives Matter[‘s] website, they hate Western civilization, they hate our society, and really — to me — they hate black men. They wanna destroy the nuclear family.”

.@ChristianWalk1r has watched BLM burn, loot and murder. Now he has a strong message for the violent leftists destroying our cities and killing patriots in cold blood. You watched his dad, football legend Herschel Walker, at the RNC Convention. Now it’s his turn to #getoutspoken pic.twitter.com/R85OJfT3ZK — LogCabinRepublicans (@LogCabinGOP) August 31, 2020

