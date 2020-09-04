Herschel Walker’s son slams Black Lives Matter as ‘domestic terrorists,’ the ‘KKK in blackface’

By on

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2020

Christian Walker, the son of football legend Herschel Walker, said the Marxists who comprise Black Lives Matter are “domestic terrorists.”

Christian Walker. / Twitter

“Anybody who honestly cares about black people could not support Black Lives Matter — it’s a terrorist organization, and personally I think it’s the KKK in blackface,” Walker said in a video posted on Monday to the Twitter account of the Log Cabin Republicans.

Log Cabin Republicans is the nation’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing the LGBTQ community.

In the video, Walker details that he witnessed looting and rioting taking place on the streets right outside his home.

“I was on the roof of my building in Los Angeles, and I was looking around town and the whole town was on fire because of radical BLM domestic terrorists,” he said. “There were 12 helicopters in the sky. I was freaking out, and all anyone had to say was, ‘Oh, let me go post a black square on Instagram!’ And I said, ‘Oh, no-no-no, I’m not giving my country up to the radical left.’ ”

Walker has risen to internet fame in recent weeks after posting videos denouncing leftist policies on his Twitter account.

In the video posted by Log Cabin Republicans, Walker took aim specifically at the Black Lives Matter organization, which he argues uses racial division to promulgate its anti-American Marxist vision.

“If you go on Black Lives Matter[‘s] website, they hate Western civilization, they hate our society, and really — to me — they hate black men. They wanna destroy the nuclear family.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

  , , , , , ,

Herschel Walker’s son slams Black Lives Matter as ‘domestic terrorists,’ the ‘KKK in blackface’ added by on
View all posts by World Tribune →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login