‘Here to stay’: Team Biden has now released more than 1 million illegals into the U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, June 22, 2022

In May, Team Biden released 95,318 illegal aliens into the U.S. interior, bringing the total number of releases during the Biden administration to 1,049,532.

Most are here to stay, Spencer Raley, director of research for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), noted in a June 21 analysis.

“Since the Biden administration’s (potentially unlawful) deportation priorities protect nearly all illegal aliens from removal, it stands to reason that the vast majority of those who are released into the country will reside here for as long as they wish,” Raley wrote.

According to FAIR’s most recent illegal alien population update, most are opting to stay in the country. FAIR’s latest iteration of this report found that the illegal alien population in the United States grew by approximately 1 million in 2021.

“So far in 2022, this population is growing at an even faster rate,” Raley wrote.

Team Biden, meanwhile, continues to push to end the use of Title 42 as an effective and lawful mechanism to quickly remove illegal aliens from the country.

A federal judge has temporarily stopped the administration from terminating the program, but Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been balking at removing illegals under Title 42 in recent months.

If Title 42 is ultimately scrapped, the Department of Homeland Security estimates that the number of monthly encounters at the southern border would likely increase by at least 100 percent.

“This means that apprehension numbers could exceed 500,000 per month,” Raley wrote. “The infrastructure of this nation cannot handle such a surge of unplanned migration.”

Raley added that, if it so desired, Team Biden “could re-instate proven policies that would end this crisis immediately. However, since the administration has shown that they have no interest in solving this crisis, FAIR and a coalition of other voices for true immigration reform are now calling on Congress to take back control of the southern border by passing a series of reforms that would reinstate law and order at the border, and disincentives future illegal immigration.”

And there is also this: The 1,049,532 illegals released into the U.S. by Team Biden does not include those who entered the country by legal means then overstayed the terms of their visa, or those who remain in the country after their lawful status is revoked.

