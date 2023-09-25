Here is one family Team Biden wants to deport

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2023

In the past week, WorldTribune.com has reported on a Biden administration program which has allowed more than 200,000 illegal aliens to use a mobile app to purchase airline tickets and board “ghost flights” which take them directly to a U.S. city of their choice; and reported how 7,000 illegals poured into one Texas border town in a 72-hour period.

Nearly 3 million illegal aliens have been released into the U.S. on Joe Biden’s watch, the New York Post noted on Sept. 1.

Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies reported that, three months ago, the Biden team’s rules following the end of Title 42 expulsions in May aren’t being applied to illegal aliens bringing kids with them.

As Bensman wrote: “Immigrant families with children have now figured out that, if they cross illegally and turn themselves in under the supposedly harsh new strategy, Biden’s Border Patrol will very quickly admit all of them right into the American heartland just like when the government exempted them from Title 42.”

But the Biden team has found one family that it is more than willing to deport.

Uwe Romeike, the father of seven children, moved his family to Morristown, Tennessee from Germany in 2008. He applied for asylum after the German government fined him for homeschooling his children.

“Now, they say, the U.S. government is trying to deport them,” WBIR 10News reported on Sept. 20.

Romeike’s asylum application was initially approved by the U.S. Department of Justice appealed the decision, and the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals revoked the family’s asylum status, the report said, citing court documents.

Romeike works as a piano accompanist at Carson-Newman University.

The family, with the help of the U.S. Home School Defense Association, appealed to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel unanimously ruled against the Romeikes.

“They have not shown that Germany’s enforcement of its general school-attendance law amounts to persecution against them,” Judge Jeffrey Sutton wrote for the court.

Since the ruling in 2013, the Romeikes have lived in the U.S., “checking in periodically with immigration agents,” the report said.

“They’re here with the approval of the U.S. government, but without permanent residency or citizenship status,” said Kevin Boden, an attorney with the U.S. Home School Defense Association.

Two weeks ago, Romeike said an immigration agent asked his family to return in four weeks, with German passports, and to prepare to self-deport.

“Our oldest children were in school in the German public schools, and their personality literally changed,” Romeike said. “We wanted to help them to grow up in what they believed in, and what we believe in and not get basically indoctrinated with something we don’t want.”

Romeike said since he and his wife moved to the U.S., they’ve had two more children and two of their adult children are married to U.S. citizens.

“They work here. Everything is here in America,” Romeike said. “We don’t have any place to live there. I don’t have any work to provide for my family over there.”

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish