Report: 7,000 illegals crossed into Texas border town in 72 hours

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 21, 2023

Border Patrol agents reported that some 7,000 illegals crossed the Rio Grande into a Texas border town in a 72-hour period this week.

Breitbart News cited sources operating within U.S. Customs and Border Protection as saying that 3,000 migrants crossed into Eagle Pass on Wednesday morning alone.

Breitbart Texas reported that it “traveled to Piedras Negras, Coahuila, on Wednesday to observe migrants making their way from staging areas to the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande.”

Breitbart’s video of the stream of migrants who illegally entered the U.S. shows the mostly Venezuelan migrants making their way through busy streets in Mexico and heading “into the brush before entering the water to cross to Eagle Pass, Texas.”

Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas signed an Emergency Declaration after the new surge of migrants started arriving over the weekend.

Salinas also stated the city of Eagle Pass would not be opening a shelter: “We don’t have the funds or resources to do that.”

Due to overcrowding at Border Patrol processing centers, Team Biden has released scores of migrants to already maxed-out NGO charity shelters.

Those who are forced out of processing centers have no money to pay for bus or airline tickets to leave the small Texas border town and can “be observed leaving the only non-government shelter, Mission Border Hope,” the report said. “The migrants are leaving the city with no funds to purchase bus tickets or fly out. The city’s streets were awash with migrants walking aimlessly, asking residents for a ride or money to purchase meals.”

More trains carrying migrants are expected to arrive in Coahuila, Mexico where increasing numbers will cross the border with the expectation that the Biden administration will simply release them into the United States.

Strange that there is almost no legacy media coverage of this. About 2 million people – from every country on Earth – are entering through the US southern border every year. The number is rising rapidly, yet no preventive action is taken by the current administration. https://t.co/EF7HTS1ktT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2023

