Here comes the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, paid for by U.S. taxpayers

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2023

Another day, another big government office established by Team Biden.

On Wednesday, it was the American Climate Corps, tasked with enforcing “environmental justice.”

On Friday, it will be the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which critics see as an overt effort by progressives running the show at the White House to push more restrictive gun control.

And taxpayers are footing the bill for all of it.

Regime media is already propagandizing the new office: Politico blared that the office “will present an opportunity” for Joe Biden “to point to his action on gun safety at a time when Congress is unlikely to pass additional legislation, potentially increasing enthusiasm among key voting blocs, including young people.”

Ammoland.com noted: “Translation: It’s a campaign gimmick, as well as an ominous indication of a ramped-up war on gun rights.”

That is a war regime media is all too happy to amplify. Biden’s supporters in the media say the Office of Gun Violence Prevention is being led by White House Staff Secretary Stefanie Feldman, described as “a longtime Biden aide with expertise on firearms issues.” The Washington Post reports that gun grabbers such as Greg Jackson, executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund, and Rob Wilcox, senior director for federal government affairs at Everytown for Gun Safety, will participate.

Will the new office actually produce any reduction in violent crime involving firearms?

Not likely. Buried in the Politico report is one possible answer which recalls last year’s passage and signing of Biden’s “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” which strengthened background checks and “helped states implement red flag laws”: Politico noted the bad news from the Gun Violence Archive: “Nevertheless, there have been 504 mass shootings in which four or more people were injured or killed during 2023 alone.”

Ammoland.com pointed to New Mexico Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent use of an emergency declaration to ban open and concealed carry as a sign of “just how far anti-gun-rights Democrats want to push their agenda. It took a half-dozen federal lawsuits and criticism from members of her own party, plus the granting of a temporary restraining order by a judge to force the governor to pull back, but only a little bit.”

In response to Lujan’s attack on the Second Amendment, Texas Republican Rep. Michael Cloud has re-introduced legislation to “prohibit the president and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from declaring public health emergencies to enforce gun control measures.”

“That is unacceptable, and it is Congress’ duty to prevent it,” Cloud said. “The Biden administration, Gov. Grisham, and others have exercised extraordinary executive power to push their liberal agenda and expand the power of the government. My bill would push back against any infringement on the Second Amendment and prevent the federal government from gaming the system to implement sweeping gun control regulations.”

The creation of the gun control office ironically will come on the same day the 2023 Gun Rights Policy Conference opens in Phoenix.

