Here comes the Federal vaccination database: 80 Republicans vote for ‘Immunization Infrastructure’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2021

A Democrat proposal to use $400 million in taxpayer money to fund a system that tracks who has and has not received vaccinations was supported by 80 House Republicans.

The Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act was passed by the House on Tuesday. If passed by the Senate and signed into law it would fund a federal vaccination database.

The bill’s main sponsor, New Hampshire Democrat Rep. Ann Kuster, claims the system would be used to “remind patients when they are due for a recommended vaccine” and identify areas with low vaccination rates to “ensure equitable distribution of vaccines.”

Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller, one of the 130 Republicans who voted against what critics say is an eerily Orwellian system, told Breitbart News on Wednesday that the legislation would enable the federal government to “track” unvaccinated Americans who “will be targeted and forced to comply with Biden’s crazy ‘global vaccination’ vision.”

The legislation calls for an expansion of the CDC’s capabilities and the ability for state and local health departments, as well as public and private health care providers, to share health data with the federal government.

Miller contended that the government has “no reason” to collect more vaccination data on Americans: “As I’ve said many times before, the government is not your doctor. The federal government has no business inserting itself into private healthcare matters of Americans. There is no reason for them to collect this data, it is an affront to our liberties and health freedoms. This kind of legislation is always passed because the government has its hands in everything nowadays, often at the expense of the freedoms and privacy of Americans. This bill would allow the government to collect, study, and share your private health data. There are endless ways the government could potentially use that information against you – purposefully and accidentally.”

