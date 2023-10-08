Hellbent: Leftists are dying from their own destructive but non-stop ideology

Special to WorldTribune.com, October 8, 2023

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Bad news for those hoping the spate of recent headlines revealing how the corrosive consequences of leftist social policies are now blowing back upon those who have promulgated them might trigger meaningful change: progressive globalists are more than happy to sacrifice their own in pursuit of their larger destructive agenda.

In just the past few days, the following items have attracted widespread attention in the 24-hour news cycle:

A “rising” young Baltimore tech star hailed by Forbes as a 2023 “30 Under 30” honoree in its Social Impact category was brutally murdered by a convicted sex offender who had been released early from prison.

A self-described “leftist” activist was stabbed to death on the streets of New York City, with the assault being captured on video.

A leftist Philadelphia journalist and ex-staffer in Democrat Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration who had mocked those who described America’s cities as dangerous was shot to death in his home.

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, a supporter of George Floyd hysteria-inspired criminal justice reform, was carjacked at gunpoint in Washington, DC.

Progressives are being attacked and slaughtered in an America in which respect for law and order has plummeted in large part due to fashionable progressive campaigns against, well, law and order.

Might we be about to see a course correction in the wake of all this mayhem? The answer is no.

We are dealing with cultural revolutionaries and those whose minds have been captured by the sentiments of that revolution. Its ringleaders are committed to radical social change. They are fully aware that the revolution will not be bloodless. And they understand that they will take casualties.

Whether you want to call those grievously harmed by actions they themselves helped to cultivate dupes, victims, useful idiots or committed zealots willing to die for a cause, the point remains the same: suffering and death in their own ranks will not dissuade the children of the revolution. Their devotion to ushering in the new order remains firm.

There are numerous wretched examples from recent years that back this up.

In 2018, 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts was murdered by an illegal alien while jogging near her Brooklyn, Iowa home. Big-box media outlets rushed to chastise Americans who “politicized” the avoidable slaying of a young American with her whole life ahead of her by someone who should never have been in the country in the first place.

Tragically, Tibbetts’ father added to this partisan chorus, penning an op-ed in The Des Moines Register demonizing those who voiced outrage that his daughter’s killer was allowed to roam free in America’s heartland as vile bigots:

They have instead chosen to callously distort and corrupt Mollie’s tragic death to advance a cause she vehemently opposed. I encourage the debate on immigration; there is great merit in its reasonable outcome. But do not appropriate Mollie’s soul in advancing views she believed were profoundly racist. The act grievously extends the crime that stole Mollie from our family and is, to quote Donald Trump Jr., “heartless” and “despicable.”

In Feb. 2018, a Black Lives Matter activist who had been touted as a hero for attempting to tear down a Confederate flag in a public place was murdered in New Orleans. Muhiyidin Moye, 32, was shot in the thigh while riding his bicycle. He died in a hospital after losing too much blood, another senseless victim of inner-city violence.

The BLM movement he devoted himself to responded to his murder by using his corpse as a platform to attack police and the judicial system:

Moye’s body will be laid to rest, but his fighting spirit is reborn everyday in the heart and mind of every freedom fighter that continues to struggle to make a world where Black liberation is more than a political concept, but is a lived reality. Do this by demanding resources for your community; demand to defund the police; demand accountability for all victims of police killings, torture and violence…

Fight and plan for decarceration, demilitarization and study and imagine alternatives to existing power. Together we will mourn, together we will rise. Together we will win. Love live Moye!

Examples of nonplussed European radicalism in the face of horrifying reality provide a sobering glimpse of what we are likely to see more of as America’s social decline accelerates.

In 2016, young Swedish citizen Alexandra Mezher, who worked with refugees because she wanted to “do good,” was murdered by a Somali national in a migrant center for “unaccompanied young refugees,” i.e. children:

The 22-year-old was working alone with ten youths aged between 14 and 17 when she was attacked.

National Police Commissioner Dan Eliasson, a man charged with looking out for the safety of the people of Sweden, publicly sympathized with the killer:

In an interview with [Swedish television network] SVT Eliasson said: “Well, you are of course distraught on behalf of everyone involved.

“Naturally, for the person killed and her family, but also for a lone young boy who commits such a heinous incident.

“What has that person been through? Under what circumstances has he grown up? What is the trauma he carries?

“This entire migration crisis shows how unfair life is in many parts of the world. We have to try to help solve this best we can.”

It was later determined that Eliasson’s “lone young boy” was a grown adult. Male “refugees” posing as children is a common phenomenon.

On New Year’s Eve 2015-16, male refugees engaged in a series of shocking coordinated mass assaults on German women in “Cologne, Hamburg, and other German cities”:

Authorities now think that… more than 1,200 women were sexually assaulted in various German cities, including more than 600 in Cologne and about 400 in Hamburg.

More than 2,000 men were allegedly involved, and 120 suspects… have been identified.

How did progressive females in Germany respond to this? By displaying their solidarity with those who had molested their fellow female compatriots:

German women are handing flowers to refugees across the country to protest against violence, in light of the Cologne New Year’s Day attacks.

The ‘Flowers for Humanity in Cologne’ campaign took to the streets on Friday and saw close to one hundred women visit the city’s biggest refugee center to present them with roses.

An ongoing gesture, thousands more are expected to join in similar events this weekend, after an online gathering is campaigning for an end to xenophobia.

In some bizarre brain cell in the leftist mind, they call this feminism.

Let’s return to the U.S. and the dominant media’s ugly spin on the Tibbetts slaying. CBS News “reported” on the incident with a ridiculous Aug. 2018 article titled “GOP seizing Mollie Tibbetts murder as political issue.” The network was determined to offer up the lie that illegal alien crime is a myth conjured by bad-faith actors, most notably Republican President Donald Trump:

Although Mr. Trump claims legal U.S. residents are less likely to commit crime, several studies from social scientists and the libertarian think tank Cato Institute find that isn’t accurate and that states with a higher share of people living in the country illegally have lower violent crime rates.

Here’s all you need to know about the Cato Institute as a valid news source for CBS to cite.

The network walks the walk. Even the grisly demise of one of its own esteemed reporters won’t stop it from continuing to promote the demographic assault on America.

World Tribune in Dec. 2021 recalled the 2015 death of CBS 60 Minutes corresponded Bob Simon:

Simon died when his luxury livery cab driver crashed the vehicle while driving recklessly in New York City traffic…

Ensuing details about the driver were nothing short of astonishing: Fedahi was “a 44-year-old Afghan immigrant who lives in a homeless shelter.”

Fedahi had a deeply troubling background:

[He] somehow survived an apparent suicide attempt back in 2004 when he leaped from the window of a Brooklyn building after his marriage broke up, sources said….

Fedahi also had his license suspended nine times since November 2011 for failing to show up in court or answer summonses, records show.

“Simon died because a suicidal homeless Afghani immigrant was somehow allowed to drive luxury cars for a company that ferried CBS News employees around New York City,” we summarized.

As our 2021 article relates, Simon had spun flagrant pro-refugee resettlement propaganda for CBS during his tenure at 60 Minutes.

It’s not going to stop.

There is a larger agenda at work, and it will not be derailed by the dead bodies of innocent civilians, even when those civilians happen to be fellow loyalists to the cause.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish