Healthy 33-year-old dies after developing autoimmune disease from second Pfizer jab

January 31, 2022

A Louisiana resident who had no underlying health issues died on Jan. 28 after doctors said his second shot of the Pfizer Covid vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease, a report said.

Brandon Pollet, 33, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, developed the disease soon after receiving his second Pfizer dose in October, his wife, Jessica Pollet said, according to The Covid World.

“Brandon had no prior medical history. After his second Pfizer vaccine, Brandon developed a headache right away, then fever 48 hours after.”

He was first hospitalized from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7.

“He was worked up for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH, but it was ruled out and he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Still’s Disease. After discharge, Brandon went home for about a month and was then re-hospitalized December 14th,” Jessica Pollet said.

After the second hospital stay, Brandon was officially diagnosed with HLH, his wife said.

“He received the HLH protocol treatment, which included chemotherapy. Unfortunately, none of the usual treatments worked,” Jessica Pollet said. “The doctors have agreed that the [Pfizer] Covid vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of the autoimmune disease and HLH.”

