‘He will never be prosecuted’: Trump suggests McConnell compromised, calls for his immediate ouster

by WorldTribune Staff, August 28, 2022

Former President Donald Trump believes The Swamp can never be drained as long as a certain turtle holds on to power.

“Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. “He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!”

In a statement from his Save America PAC posted to Truth Social, Trump said:

“The Democrats have Mitch McConnell and his lovely wife, Elaine ‘Coco’ Chao, over a barrel. He and she will never be prosecuted…as long as he continues to give the Radical Left the Trillions and Trillions of Dollars that they constantly DEMAND. He was afraid to use the ‘Debt Ceiling Card’ in order to stop the most expensive waste of money in our Country’s history, to be spent on the Green New Deal, which will only cause one thing, a Depression. These expenditures are something our Country can never recover from.”

Trump also recently slammed McConnell for doubting certain GOP candidates during the midterm elections.

“Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard-working Republican candidates for the United States Senate,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!” Trump added.

Trump cited a Wednesday story by The Federalist headlined “Trump Is Right. Mitch McConnell And Elaine Chao Spent Decades Getting ‘Rich On China’ “.

Last year, Trump had also called for the GOP to select a new Senate leader to boost its chances of retaking Congress in the 2022 midterms.

“I think we’re going to do very well,” Trump said at the time. “We need good leadership. Mitch McConnell has not done a great job — I think they should change Mitch McConnell.”

