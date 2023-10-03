Hanson tells Tucker: ‘Next 12 months will be the most explosive in history’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2023

Leftists who long ago abandoned moral values are engineering a highly intolerant age characterized by dishonesty, columnist and historian Victor Davis Hanson says in a new interview with Tucker Carlson.

“It’s hard for most Americans to comprehend the total dishonesty of American liberalism,” Hanson said. “Liberals are now telling us they plan to protect American democracy and that’s the clearest possible sign that they intend to end it.”

Former President Donald Trump represents a significant threat to the Left’s goals, Hanson said: “I think they’ve come to the conclusion that Trump is an existential threat and by association, half the country is to their vision of what they want to transform us into, and so they feel that whatever means necessary are justified.”

The all-out politically-motivated lawfare being waged against Trump is designed to send a message to the half of America that will not simple “comply,” Hanson told Carlson.

“The idea is now that we now have the power to do this, and because we have the power to do it, it’s moral and right, and if you don’t like it, what are you going to do about it?”

Hanson noted that “there are legitimate efforts to rectify and stop this madness and let’s see what happens in 2024. You need leaders who will tell people we are in a Jacobin takeover of this country, and the old get along at any cost does not work.

“I hope everybody can keep their head because I think the next 12 to 18 months are going to be the most explosive in our history since the Great Depression.”

Ep. 27 Donald Trump appeared in court today, but it wasn’t a legal proceeding. It was a grotesque parody of the system our ancestors created. Victor Davis Hanson explains. pic.twitter.com/KhTHateWCZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 2, 2023

