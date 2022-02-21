Hanging with the Maricopa County fixers: Arizona’s Brnovich called out for failing to prosecute

by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2022

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is not only failing to pursue proven fraud in the 2020 election, but was seen hanging out with a Maricopa County official who defied subpoenas in the Arizona 2020 election audit, a report said.

Despite continuous calls from Arizona elected officials to prosecute Maricopa County election officials, Brnovich, who is currently running for U.S. Senate in Arizona, “has been derelict in his duties of prosecuting fraud in the 2020 election,” Andrew Meyer wrote for Big League Politics of Feb. 18.

“We need to demand the attorney general indict, follow through with the audit,” said Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar. “He’s running for the U.S. Senate. Why not make him do his job? Make it conditional on that.”

In August, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer delayed the Arizona 2020 election audit by defying subpoenas from the Arizona Senate for routers and administrative passwords.

Brnovich has not moved to prosecute Richer.

“Instead, a source tells Big League Politics that Brnovich was spotted hanging out with Richer at a back room political club called ‘The Teneo Network,’ ” Meyer wrote.

Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake recently said Richer “doesn’t care about election integrity, he only cares about making it easier to cheat.”

Meanwhile, as the evidence of election fraud continued to mount last year, Brnovich went viral for posting a video in which he plays with a pair of nunchucks.

You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks. pic.twitter.com/fu4MlJEUN1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 15, 2021

