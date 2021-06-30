Half a million illegals have poured over the border since Harris was put in charge of it

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2021

More than 500,000 illegal immigrants have crossed the U.S. southern border in the three months since Team Biden tapped Kamala Harris to handle what it still doesn’t consider a “crisis.”

Since Biden made Harris his “border czar” on March 24, illegals have crossed the border at a record rate of nearly 180,000 per month, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP agents apprehended 178,854 illegal immigrants at the southern border in April, which at the time was the highest monthly figure since April 2000.

In May, CBP agents apprehended 180,034 illegal immigrants attempting to enter the U.S.

When the CBP data for June is reported next month, the total number of illegal crossings since late March is likely to surpass 500,000.

Last week, Harris finally paid a visit to the border, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Harris spent more time at the El Paso airport than at the physical U.S.-Mexico border.

McCarthy faulted Harris for blaming the Trump administration for the current border problems during Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends.”

“You have a border that was secure,” McCarthy said. “You had a new administration that changed executive orders and invited people to rush the border illegally. Now in May, we had 180,000 encounters. That was a 21-year record of illegal crossings. For the last three months, it has increased.”

McCarthy continued: “I think there’s going to be more than a million individuals that get through here that we don’t encounter from more than 160 countries. And what’s worse, — we are catching people who are on the terrorist watch list from Yemen.”

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday traveled to Texas to tour the southwest U.S. border where he made a case for the completion of the wall.

“When I used to go around and give speeches, I’d said the two things that will never get old are a wheel and a wall,” Trump said at a press briefing with Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, who wants to complete construction of the wall. “And that’s true. I mean, when you get right down to it, the wall worked, really worked.”

Trump said about the Biden administration purportedly wanting to restart construction amid a record surge of illegal immigration: “It’s only common sense.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief