Gun-happy Hollywood rails against 2nd Amendment rights for fans

January 14, 2019

Playing the lead role in the typical Hollywood blockbuster, “The gun brings in more in box office than George Clooney, Chris Pratt or Quentin Tarantino could ever hope to generate,” said filmmaker Abigail Disney.

Meanwhile, from behind their solid security walls and amid the protection of armed guards, Hollywood’s wealthy elites are lecturing Americans on why they should not have guns.

“Hollywood has a long history of calling for gun control, and yet, those in the industry don’t seem to be in any hurry to stop glorifying gun violence when they stand to make millions of dollars off of their work,” radio host and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said.

Matt Philbin of the Media Research Center reported that the four top-grossing movies from the week before the Oct. 1, 2017 Las Vegas massacre featured 212 incidents of gun violence. In those movies – “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” “American Assassin,” Stephen King’s “It” and “mother!” – the body count was at least 192.

While the on-screen violence persists, Bongino cited celebrities who go to great lengths to ensure their own protection while pushing to make it more difficult for the common folk to protect themselves.

“A few months ago – in a stunning display of hypocrisy – actress Alyssa Milano protested the NRA convention in Dallas where she enjoyed the protection of an armed security guard,” Bongino noted.

Kim Kardashian, who also is protected by armed security guards, is another celebrity who has called for stricter gun control laws.

In 2017, Kardashian wrote an essay on gun control where she admitted she feels safe with her armed security, however, she proudly touts her relationship with Michael Bloomberg’s “Everytown,” whose mission – as Kardashian explains – “is to stand in opposition of the NRA’s vision of more guns for more people.”

“After what happened to me in Paris, I know how important it is to be safe and to have armed security,” she wrote in the essay. “All of my security team is armed, but they also support stricter gun control laws…”

While feting themselves for all of their great – and quite often violent – content on the screen, Hollywood celebrities “enjoyed presidential-level protection by barricades, bomb-sniffing dogs, armed guards, LAPD officers, and numerous security checkpoints as they arrived for the 2019 Golden Globes,” Breitbart News Second Amendment columnist AWR Hawkins noted.

“After the good guys with guns keep Hollywood’s upper crust safe at the Beverly Hilton, the celebrities can go back home, and wake up Monday to start pushing more gun control for commoners,” Hawkins wrote.

