Greenpeace co-founder clarifies: Climate crisis is ‘fake news and fake science’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2019

Climate change, as has been the case since the beginning of time, is real, the co-founder of Greenpeace said in a March 12 interview.

But the insistence that climate change caused by humans will lead to catastrophe for the Earth, which drives much of liberal politics today, “is not only fake news. It’s fake science,” Patrick Moore said on “Fox & Friends”.

Moore emerged in the climate change debate last week in an online feud with New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after he blasted her Green New Deal.

“Well, it’s a silly plan; that’s why I suggested she was a pompous little twit, twit meaning silly in the British lexicon,” said Moore, currently the director of the CO2 Coalition, a group of American and Canadian scientists who refute man-made climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez “really rubbed me the wrong way when she said she’s ‘the boss’ because she can make up a proposal that’s completely ridiculous, and nobody else did,” Moore said.

Moore said the Green New Deal is a recipe for catastrophe: “You cannot do agriculture for 8 billion people, produce the food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels.”

Moore said that carbon dioxide is “the main building block of all life” and that it is good for the environment. “There is nothing to be afraid of.”

Moore doesn’t deny climate change is occurring. “Of course climate change is real: it’s been happening since the beginning of time but it’s not dangerous and it’s not created by people … a completely natural phenomenon.”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments