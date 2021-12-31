GREATEST HITS, 7: Who’s in charge? Biden ear piece tells him to salute Marines; Instead he says: ‘Salute the Marines’

CELEBRATING 23 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Top stories of 2021

In 2021, Big Tech and the Left silenced the lone alternative mass media voice, President Donald J Trump. WorldTribune in 2021 helped Americans correct the record on their own. — The Editors

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2021

Some viewing the inauguration on Jan. 20 noticed that Joe Biden was wearing an earpiece. Some also noted that he didn’t salute Marines upon entering the Capitol building but instead said “salute the Marines.”

One Twitter user noted: “He is using an ear piece!!!! Watch on C-span @ ~3.5 hours in, as Joe Biden enters the capitol building he DOES NOT SALUTE the Marines standing there. Instead as he enters the building he says “Salute the Marines.” Wow, just wow.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief