GREATEST HITS, 4: Doctor who vaccinated 900 calls blood clots at capillary level an ‘absolutely new phenomenon’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2021

A Canadian doctor who has given the Covid vaccine to more than 900 patients has reported that 62 percent of those patients are positive for blood clots.

Dr. Charles Hoffe, who has been practicing medicine for 28 years in British Columbia, said he has given about 900 doses of the Moderna experimental mRNA vaccine and the core problem he has seen are microscopic clots in his patients’ tiniest capillaries.

Hoffe said the blood clots are “occurring at a capillary level. This has never before been seen. This is not a rare disease. This is an absolutely new phenomenon.”

The micro-clots, Hoffe said, are too small to show up on CT scans, MRI, and other conventional tests, such as angiograms. They can only be detected using the D-dimer blood test, he said.

Using the D-dimer test, Hoffe said he found that 62 percent of his patients injected with an mRNA shot were positive for clotting, Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn noted in an April 7 op-ed for the No Q Report.

The spike proteins in the vaccine become “part of the cell wall of your vascular endothelium,” the doctor said. “This means that these cells which line your blood vessels, which are supposed to be smooth so that your blood flows smoothly now have these little spikey bits sticking out. … When the platelet comes through the capillary it suddenly hits all these Covid spikes and it becomes absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form to block that vessel.”

Hoffe added: “The blood clots we hear about which the media claim are very rare are the big blood clots which are the ones that cause strokes and show up on CT scans, MRI, etc. The clots I’m talking about are microscopic and too small to find on any scan. They can thus only be detected using the D-dimer test. … The most alarming part of this is that there are some parts of the body like the brain, spinal cord, heart and lungs which cannot re-generate. When those tissues are damaged by blood clots they are permanently damaged.”

Hoffe continued: “Blood vessels in the lungs are now blocked up. In turn, this causes the heart to need to work harder to try to keep up against a much greater resistance trying to get the blood through your lungs. This is called pulmonary artery hypertension – high blood pressure in the lungs because the blood simply cannot get through effectively. People with this condition usually die of heart failure within a few short years.”

In an April letter to the provincial Ministry of Health, Hoffe cited a high rate of serious side-effects from the vaccine he was administering: “It must be emphasized, that these people were not sick people, being treated for some devastating disease. These were previously healthy people, who were offered an experimental therapy, with unknown long-term side-effects, to protect them against an illness that has the same mortality rate as the flu. Sadly, their lives have now been ruined.”

In a June report, Dr. Peter McCullough noted: “So, this is a very different type of blood clotting that we would see with major blood clots in the arteries and veins. For instance, blood clots involved in stroke and heart attack.”

McCullough added: “Blood clots involved in major blood vessels in the legs. This was a different type of clotting and in fact the Italians courageously did some autopsies and found micro blood clots in the lungs. And so, we understood in the end, the reason why the lungs fail is not because the virus is there. It is because micro blood clots are there. … When People can’t breathe, the problem is micro-blood clotting in the lungs. … The spicule on the ball of the virus itself which damages blood vessels that causes blood clotting.”

McCullough has also openly stated that none of the Covid vaccines are safe for most people at little risk from the virus.

Hirschhorn noted that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) in July confirmed 27 cases of vaccine-related blood clotting in Canadians who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, with five deaths among those cases.

A Yale University report on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine reported 6 of 28 deaths following vaccine-related blood clotting.

“Also noted was that these were a particularly rare and dangerous blood clot in the brain, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), because it appears in the brain’s venous sinuses Also noted that there were abnormally low platelet levels in their blood, an unusual situation also found for those impacted by the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Hirschhorn noted.

