GREATEST HITS, 3: Who is Christine Blasey Ford, Part II — The Soros connection

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Countdown: Top stories of 2018

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2018

The lawyer representing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser is a leader in an organization that has been directly funded by George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, reports say.

Debra Katz, who is representing Christine Blasey Ford, is vice chair of the Project on Government Oversight.

Last month, Katz’s organization, along with several other left-leaning groups, co-signed a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Charles Grassley demanding Kavanaugh records.

Katz has also donated thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Fox News noted that Katz “also has a history of downplaying or dismissing accusations made by women against Democratic politicians – including former President Bill Clinton and former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken.”

In June, the Daily Caller found “a new political advocacy group that vowed to put $5 million behind an effort to stop … Kavanaugh’s confirmation has significant ties” to Soros.

The group, Demand Justice, gets its money from the Sixteen Thirty Fund – and the Sixteen Thirty Fund between the years of 2012 and 2016 received roughly $2.2 million from the Open Society Policy Center, one of Soros’s outlets. And Demand Justice’s mission is to advance a progressive agenda through the courts.

Related: Who is Christine Blasey Ford? Anti-Trump prof protested on climate and immigration, Sept. 17, 2018

“[Our goal is to] sensitize rank-and-file progressives to think of the courts as a venue for their activism and a way to advance the progressive agenda,” Demand Justice’s executive director, Brian Fallon, told The New York Times.

Blasey Ford attended Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland, which is seven miles from Georgetown Prep, where Kavanaugh went.

Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard revealed that an email sent to class members by a Kavanaugh “friend” on behalf of Katz “suggests without any evidence that the ‘odds are good that there may be other women who had a similar experience’ ” to Blasey Ford.

The email, which was provided to Bedard by a class member of the exclusive all-male Georgetown Prep, suggests that the others may have suffered worse: “Probably more so than Ms. Blasey Ford, many of us knew and hung out with Brett, Mark Judge, and their friends, we went to the same parties, to beach week, etc. It sounds like we likely had many more interactions with him than Ms. Blasey Ford. I have never met her, but the story that she is telling sounds plausible to me, and I believe her,” said the note sent to Georgetown Prep “friends from the class of ’83.”

Kavanaugh has unequivocally denied the allegations as have his friends, including his Georgetown Prep classmate Judge who Blasey Ford alleged was in the room. Kavanaugh has also claimed he wasn’t at the boozy pool party.

Blasey Ford told The Washington Post that she told no one at the time of the alleged incident what had happened to her, including her parents. She said she was terrified that she would be in trouble if her parents realized she was at a party where teenagers were drinking.

Wes Pruden, editor in chief emeritus of The Washington Times, wrote in a Sept. 17 column: “Why didn’t Mrs. Ford say something to family, friends or even her doctor at the time she said it happened? Why did her therapist’s notes say she told him there were four evil-doers in the bedroom and she now says there were only two? She doesn’t remember the exact year it happened, exactly where it happened, who invited her to the party, whose house it was, how she got there or how she got home. Yet it was so traumatic that she required psychiatric help three decades later.





“The most generous explanation is that she just doesn’t remember clearly after all these years. Or she made it up.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee has called for Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford to testify on Sept. 24. Kavanaugh has confirmed he would testify while Blasey Ford has yet to confirm, reports say.

Katz “is already complaining that the Republicans on the committee intend to play ‘hard ball,’ intending to ‘grill her,’ ” Pruden noted. “She may have been led to believe, by Mrs. Feinstein or Mr. Schumer, that she could merely accuse and the Democrats would take care of the rest. But that’s not how it works. She may have a September Surprise coming herself.”

Amid the “out-of-left-field” allegation against Kavanaugh, Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted a new “hey you guys” moment from the woman, Karen Monahan, who accused Keith Ellison of domestic abuse – “And who has supporting statements and medical records to prove it.”

“Democrats, in the midst of chasing an Anita Hill-type victory against Kavanaugh, would do well to read” Monahan’s tweets, Chumley wrote.

First, from a poster who wrote directly to Monahan: “Democrats say [to] believe women, do they believe you …”

Monahan responded: “No, they don’t. I’ve been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party. I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse.”

Check out: Samsung Chromebook 11.6 Laptop 1.7GHz, 2GB Ram, 16GB SSD, Silver Webcam XE303C12

Monahan went on in a separate tweet to describe how her accusations were known to many:

‌

“Four people,” she tweeted, “including my supervisor at the time, stated that I came to them after and shared the exact story I shared publicly, I shared multiple texts between me and Keith, where I discuss the abuse with him and much more. As I said before, I knew I wouldn’t be believed.”

Chumley noted: “There are texts. There are corroborating statements of what she previously reported. There are medical records.”

The Democratic National Committee has said it would review the allegations. Ellison, who denies abusing Monahan, went on to win the Democratic primary for attorney general for Minnesota.

“The fact that both parties only care if it scores political points is hypocritical,”Monahan said. “Do you think a person who has dealt with any form of abuse by politicians is thinking about politics? No, we & [our] families are trying to heal.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments