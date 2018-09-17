Who is Christine Blasey Ford? Anti-Trump prof protested on climate and immigration

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2018

The woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault while the two were in high school in the 1980s has been active in the Trump resistance movement and got bad student reviews, reports say.

Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, signed a letter blasting President Donald Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, Breitbart News reported.

The letter, written by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), was sent to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions in June.

Blasey Ford signed the letter as “Christine Blasey Ph.D. Psychologist,” backing statements that accused Trump of using southern border enforcement to “traumatize children” and claimed the Zero Tolerance policy was “violating fundamental human rights.”

In April, Blasey Ford donned a version of the “pussy hats” worn at the January 2017 Women’s March at a rally protesting the Trump administration’s “proposed cuts to research,” the San Jose Mercury News reported.

“It’s a science party!” the report cited “biostatistician” Blasey Ford as saying, noting she was wearing a knitted cap of the human brain inspired by the “pussy hats.” “Getting introverted people to the march — that’s huge,” Blasey told the Mercury News.

The article continued: “This is a movement of the sensible-shoe’d majority, people who carefully pack snacks, wear sunscreen and reduce their environmental footprint at the marches by buying carbon offsets from nonprofits like The Nature Conservancy. They’re deeply worried that political leaders are ignoring scientific evidence, aren’t committed to fighting climate change and are calling for significant cuts to national science programs.”

Blasey Ford is a registered Democrat, according to The Washington Post.

In a Sept. 17 report, Grabien noted that students’ reviews of Blasey Ford on RateMyProfessors.com were “not good.” The report covered reviews of Blasey Ford’s tenure as a professor in the Social Work Department at California State University – Fullerton.

“Overall, she scores 2.3 out of 5 (a failing grade if the roles were reversed). The reviews span from 2010-2014, which rules out students tampering with her reviews as part of the current Kavanaugh controversy,” the report said.

One student wrote: “Christine ford is the worst educator I have ever experienced. Avoid taking her class and avoid any interaction with this person. I feel like she has something wrong with her and I am surprised no one has caught this. Also avoid fullerton’s MSW program as long as she is there.”

Another student reported feeling afraid of Blasey Ford.

“Prof. Ford is unprofessional, lacks appropriate filters, and I am honestly scared of her. She’s made comments both in class and in e-mails, if you cross her, you will be on her bad side. I fear to think of the poor clients that had to deal with her while she got her MSW and her LCSW. Absolutely the worst teacher I ever had.”

Another student said her teaching style was the “opposite” of empowering.

“Do not take her class,” a student warned in 2013. “She is unclear with directions. Hard grader and talks for 2hr 45min without giving a break. she is exact opposite of what she teaches. empowering??? not at all.”

In her accusation against Kavanaugh, published in the Post on Sept. 16, Blasey Ford claims that she was able to escape Kavanaugh’s alleged assault when classmate Mark Judge jumped on top of her and Kavanaugh and dislodged the two.

The Post’s report claims that Kavanaugh and Judge were both “stumbling drunk” when the two, as the Post characterized it, “corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County.”

Judge denied the incident took place:

“Now that the anonymous person has been identified and has spoken to the press, I repeat my earlier statement that I have no recollection of any of the events described in today’s Post article or attributed to her letter,” Judge said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Before Blasey Ford’s name was publicly released, Judge had said of the allegations: “It’s just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way.”

In a statement shared by the White House, Kavanaugh last week said that “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

