GREATEST HITS, 14: Who is Dr. Vladimir Zelenko? NY doctor proved right on Covid treatments calls for ‘immediate arrests’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 9, 2021

Last summer, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko reported overwhelming success in treating Covid patients with a protocol featuring hydroxychloroquine.

Using hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate, plus Z Pak antibiotic, the New York doctor reported a success rate of 100 percent for low-risk patients and 99.3 percent for high-risk patients. He named it “the Zelenko Protocol” and said it is the synergy that works. Without zinc and Z Pak, hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work as effectively, he said.

“The other key to success is to use this three-part protocol within five days of symptoms appearing. It has to be used early, before the patient winds up in the intensive care unit. That’s why several studies of hydroxychloroquine have failed. They never used zinc sulfate and they started the protocol too late,” columnist Wayne Allen Root noted at the time.

“Only 2 out of 2,200 of Zelenko’s patients died. Of those two, one already had cancer. The other was very old and already very ill with Covid-19 before using the protocol. By that time, it’s almost always too late,” Root added.

CDC bureaucrats, Democrat politicians, Big Tech and Big Media colluded to suppress information on Zelenko’s protocol.

“We all need to follow Zelenko’s regimen. … But we can’t,” Root added. “Doctors won’t prescribe the so-called Trump drug. Liberals, the media, the Food and Drug Administration, government bureaucrats — none of them wants to give Trump the credit if it works. Politics is killing thousands of Americans.”

Now, Zelenko is calling for those who he says prevented treatment that could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives to be held accountable.

Zelenko posted the following on Telegram:

I am calling for the immediate arrest, prosecution, and conviction of all the devolved pagans that have committed Genocide, crimes against humanity, mass murder, capital murder, manslaughter, conspiracy to commit all of the above, etc. My partial list of devolved criminal pagans include but are not limited to -Klaus Schwab -George Soros -Fauci -Stephen Hahn -Scott Gotlieb -Janet Woodcock -Rick Bright and his BARDA team -Scientists at Wuhan -Ralph Baric and his team -Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey -Executives at CNN, NYT. Wash Post, Google, FB, Twitter, -CCP -most of the past and current Israel, Australian, French, Canadian, British governments -Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Sanders, Nadler, Schiff, -All the Academic fraudsters including the editorial boards of Lancet, and NEJM, the entire leadership of John Hopkins university, AMA -all the doctors that were “just following orders” -all the heads of CDC, NIH, FDA, WHO

Lin Wood’s Telegram post in support of Zelenko:

Our legal system of justice is intended to hold wrongdoers accountable for wrongs inflicted on innocent people. Our criminal justice system imposes criminal penalties on those who commit crimes against us. Our civil justice system imposes monetary damages on those who violate our rights or otherwise wrongfully harm us. If the rule of law is abandoned or ignored, justice cannot be achieved. Criminals will escape punishment. Big corporations will escape monetary damages for wrongdoing. Too many rich and powerful people are not being held accountable for their crimes. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media corporations assert Section 230 immunity from civil lawsuits for violations of free speech. Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J have immunity from lawsuits with respect to harm caused by their “vaccines.” If one can make a great deal of money from criminal activities or violations of civil laws WITHOUT legal accountability, guess what happens: more crimes and more violations of civil laws. When the rule of law breaks down, innocent people get hurt. If an illegal or fraudulent election of our leaders occurs, we lose the rule of law. Wake up, America! Fix 2020. Restore the rule of law. Save our freedom and our rights. Save lives.

