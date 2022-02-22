Great Reset, Part II: Klaus Schwab changes the subject to the ‘Great Narrative’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 22, 2022

As Covid mania nears its end and having accomplished much of what he set out to do with the “Great Reset”, author Klaus Schwab is moving on to the so-called “climate emergency” in the second book of the “Great Reset” series.

In 2021, World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Schwab and Thierry Malleret, co-founder and main author of the Monthly Barometer, published a book called “COVID-19: The Great Reset”. In the book, they define the Great Reset as a means of addressing the “weaknesses of capitalism” that were purportedly exposed by the Covid pandemic.

The new book is titled “The Great Narrative”.

“The environment is on the brink of disaster and climate change is an existential threat,” Schwab insists.

According to Schwab, the world must be rapidly transformed according to the designs of a technocratic elite, and “we” must adopt the ideas and policy preferences of 50 hand-picked “narrators” interviewed for the book, who he describes as “global thinkers and public intellectuals.”

Schwab says the book goes “beyond the realm of theory,” serving as a “call to action.”

He writes: “We adopt the view that, as they recover from the pandemic and embark on a path to radical and accelerated change, our societies and economies should be … attuned to the needs of our global commons.”

Writing for The Covid World on Feb. 21, Jordan Schachtel noted: “The Great Narrative is an attempted reminder to keep us on edge. It is a grand call to take sweeping ‘climate emergency’ action via Klaus Schwab’s credentialed elite. It relentlessly hammers home the apparent necessity of taking dramatic tyrannical action to intervene in the climate. And by intervening in the climate, he means radically reorienting every nation on earth by imposing a totalitarian global governance order.”

Climate change, according to Schwab, is the “greatest collective action problem we’ve ever been confronted with,” adding that “humanity has never faced an endeavor more complex, ambitious, and far-reaching than arresting the collapse of our ecosystem and stabilizing the climate.”

‘Klaus Schwab is a comic book villain, and in The Great Narrative, he exposes the truly insane, extremist agenda of the World Economic Forum, which, through its Davos forum, acts as the go-to policy and ideas shop of the ruling class.’

“Schwab has an unbelievable God complex, and he frequently reminds the reader of his apparently unlimited technocratic faculties,” Schachtel wrote. “He routinely reveals that he believes his group of colleagues have deity-like powers and that once they unite their overall expertise, these technocrats, once in charge of all of us, can bring about unprecedented happiness and order.”

In The Great Narrative, Schwab makes it clear that he prefers a system of state control, which, in his view, would reduce “demonstrations and social unrest.”

He advocates for “a new social contract” and for the consolidation of global central banks around climate action.

In the “bioeconomy,” as Schwab describes it, reliable energy is targeted for destruction and people would be forced to eat “alternative food protein sources” like beans and bugs.







“Climate engineering,” according to The Great Narrative, would be used for such things as blocking out the sun to attempt to manipulate global temperatures.

Schachtel writes: “Klaus Schwab is a comic book villain, and in The Great Narrative, he exposes the truly insane, extremist agenda of the World Economic Forum, which, through its Davos forum, acts as the go-to policy and ideas shop of the ruling class. It’s important to read this book so that you are aware of the ‘great narratives’ that will soon emerge from the global elites. Rarely do you find such genuine, overt evil in this world. Klaus and the World Economic Forum, through the attempted Trojan horse hijacking of our freedoms via the ‘climate emergency,’ fit the bill.”

