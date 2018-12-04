Grassley grills FBI over raid of whistleblower on its Clinton-Russia-Uranium probe

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2018

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley demanded FBI Director Christopher Wray explain why the bureau raided the home of a recognized whistleblower who had reportedly provided documents to the Department of Justice related to the Uranium One scandal.

The whistleblower, Dennis Cain, reportedly produced documents regarding the FBI’s failure to investigate potential criminal activity regarding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation and the Russian company that purchased Uranium One, The Daily Caller reported on Dec. 3.

Cain’s lawyer, Michael Socarras, told the Daily Caller that Cain turned the documents over to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who subsequently deemed that Cain was covered under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act.

The whistleblower act protects federal employees who disclose classified documents to the proper authorities, which includes the IG.

The FBI on Nov. 19 raided Cain’s private residence in Union Bridge, Maryland.

Cain told the special agent leading the raid that he was protected as a whistleblower, but the agent still ordered 15 additional agents to raid Cain’s home, according to Socarras. The agents searched Cain’s home for six hours.

In his letter to the FBI director, Grassley asked if “the FBI consider[s] Mr. Cain’s disclosures to be protected.”

Grassley further asked Wray if the FBI was “aware at the time of the raid that Mr. Cain had made what appeared to be lawful disclosures to the Inspector General? If so, was the FBI aware that these disclosures were passed to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, per the [act]?”

Grassley also asked Wray of “the basis” for the raid and to provide a copy of the original warrant and all supporting documents.

The raid on Cain’s house was permitted by a court order issued by federal magistrate Stephanie A. Gallagher in the U.S. District Court of Maryland for Baltimore.

The court order and all the documents justifying the raid are sealed and not available for public viewing, the Daily Caller noted.

