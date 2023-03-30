Got him: It took seven long years but the Left is finally set to indict Donald J. Trump

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 30, 2023 Freedom Is Not Free



A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump Thursday in connection to alleged payouts made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The felony indictment was filed under seal by the office of Soros-subsidized Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg whose office “contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” a spokesman said.

The indictment marks the culmination of a 7-year around-the-clock effort by the Left and Big Media to disqualify Trump which continued after his election and did not cease when he left the White House in 2021.

The appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, two impeachment tries, espionage by the openly-partisan FBI aided by weaponized opposition research by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the months-long January 6 Select Committee production failed to get the job done. Blanket coverage by corporate and social media only served to enhance Trump’s popularity.

The announcement came as a surprise following reports earlier in the week that the grand jury would take a month-long break and that any indictment would not come until late April. It also provided a distraction from a tragic shooting in Nashville earlier this week that laid bare the value system of the 2023 Democrat Party for all the world to see.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference,” Trump said in a statement.

According to reports earlier on March 30, the Manhattan prosecutors were also looking into an alleged $150,000 payment made to a former Playboy model who claimed to have had an affair with the former president.

“Trump is a crime victim,” Judicial Watch said in a statement. “New York Democrats’ reckless scheme to prosecute and jail President Trump is a dangerous attack on the rule of law and a brazen attempt to rig the 2024 elections for President Biden and Democrats. Judicial Watch denounces Alvin Bragg’s corrupt attempt to make Trump a political prisoner. Congress and every responsible government official should do everything possible under the law to undo this attempt to wreck our republican form of government.”

“Bring it on,” said conservative editor Jack Posobiec. “Bring on every piece of this. Because every single red-blooded American is about to get activated peacefully and patriotically.”