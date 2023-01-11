GOP to release J6 tapes Democrats attempted to hide; What about justice?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2023

Republicans intend to release 14,000 hours of video from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 that have been hidden from the public by Democrats, Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said on Tuesday.

During an interview with Charlie Kirk on his Real America’s Voice radio show, Gaetz said releasing the J6 tapes was one of the deals he made with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during last week’s 15-round speakership vote battle.

“Kevin McCarthy told us he is going to get the evidence out in front of the American people and that means releasing the 14,000 hours of tapes that have been hidden that I think would give more full context to that day (January 6th) rather than the cherry-picked moments the January 6th committee tried to use to inflame and further divide out country,” Gaetz said.

“So yes, I do believe that part of this deal is a concession that we are going to get the truth out in front of the American people,” he added.

Aside from adding “context,” to the J6 conversation, critics asked if releasing the tapes would do anything for the hundreds of political prisoners and their families as well as the families of protesters who died on Jan. 6 including Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland.

Others noted that, while the GOP is releasing the J6 tapes, Team Biden continues its relentless pursuit and prosecution of Jan. 6 protesters.

The Omnibus Spending Bill pushed through Congress with the help of several spineless Republican senators sets the Department of Justice budget at $39 billion, an increase of $2.6 billion from last year. That budget includes $2.6 billion for U.S. Attorneys, including funding efforts “to further support prosecutions related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and domestic terrorism cases” and $11.3 billion to the FBI, including for efforts to investigate “extremist violence and domestic terrorism.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Margaret Flavin noted that “to prepare for the deluge of new cases coming down the pike, Biden is putting more liberal justice warriors on the bench than any president since JFK — completely remaking the lower courts.”

Of Biden’s judicial appointments, 76% have been district court judges, those who preside over J6 cases. These are lifetime appointments.

“D.C. is a no-man’s land where the Constitution is suspended and justice is just a campaign slogan,” Flavin wrote.

Will releasing the J6 tapes do anything to change that?

