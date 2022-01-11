GOP sues after new NYC mayor approves voting rights for 1 million non-citizens

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2022

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Monday filed a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Council, and the New York City Board of Elections over a new law which grants legal non-citizens the right to vote in city elections.

“American elections should be decided by American citizens,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

“If Democrats can subvert elections this flagrantly in America’s largest city, they can do it anywhere. The RNC is suing to protect the integrity of our elections, and we stand ready to do the same wherever Democrats try to attack the basic security of your ballot.”

McDaniel, the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney, has been criticized by supporters of former President Donald Trump for her silence on evidence of election fraud in the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Adams, who was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 1, taking over for the widely unpopular Bill de Blasio, said he supports the City Council’s “Our City, Our Vote” measure which grants approximately 800,000 legal, non-citizen residents — such as green card holders and recipients of deferred action — the right to vote in municipal contests, but not state or federal elections.

“I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation,” Adams said in a statement.

“While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions more into the democratic process,” the Democrat mayor added.

The RNC said the new law violates the New York State Constitution, which requires voters to be U.S. citizens: “This radical scheme passed by New York Democrats to allow foreign citizens to decide American elections is a blatant attack on election integrity.”

“Anyone reading New York state election law in plain English can see that it prohibits foreign citizen voting,” New York City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli, who joined the lawsuit, wrote in a statement. “The public should look for themselves at section 5-102 to fully grasp how their city government willfully violates the law without regard.”

Illegal immigrants remain unable to cast local ballots under the new law, which beginning in 2023 gives legal non-Americans the right to vote for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough president, council member, or local ballot initiatives.

