GOP legislation will require proof of citizenship to vote; Trump demands border closure

by WorldTribune Staff, April 15, 2024

Former President Donald Trump, in a Friday press conference that included House Speaker Mike Johnson, announced his support for House Republicans’ legislation which would require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote.

“What we’re going to do is introduce legislation to require that every single person who registers to vote in a federal election must prove that they are an American citizen first,” Johnson said during the press conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The federal voter registration form does not currently require documentary proof of citizenship, and states’ efforts to impose such a requirement have been challenged by Team Biden.

The new legislation, Johnson said, would establish safeguards to ensure only citizens can vote.

The provisions would require states to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls and would provide them with access to Department of Homeland Security and Social Security Administration databases to help them do so.

Republicans have repeatedly said that Joe Biden has the power to end the border crisis but simply chooses not to.

Trump repeated that claim Friday, asserting that Biden could and should “close the border immediately.”

“As a citizen, I demand the border has to be closed. Our country cannot take it. No country could take it. It’s not sustainable by any country,” Trump said.

In an interview that aired on April 9, Biden told Univision’s Enrique Acevedo that he was exploring his authority to close the border but added that there is “no guarantee” that he has that power.

