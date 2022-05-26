GOP-led Indiana legislature bans biological males from girls’ sports, overriding veto

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 26, 2022

The Republican-led legislature in Indiana has passed a law which bans biological males from competing in girls’ athletic competitions, overriding a veto by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Republican state Attorney General Todd Rokita, who has been a consistent supporter of the measure, said: “Hoosiers won’t be bullied by woke groups threatening girls’ sports.”

The bill passed both chambers of the Republican-controlled state House earlier this year by significant margins, but Holcomb vetoed it in March. In Indiana, veto overrides require only a simple majority in each legislative chamber.

Following the state legislature’s override vote, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana announced it had filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a 10-year-old biological male who identifies as a girl and plays on the school’s girls’ softball team.

The Alliance Defending Freedom praised the legislature for overriding Holcomb’s veto:

“We commend the Indiana legislators who took a stand for female athletes by overriding this veto, and we are hopeful they will act quickly to extend these protections to collegiate athletes, especially since the NCAA has failed in its duty to preserve fair and equal opportunity for women,” said Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Christiana Kiefer.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership