GOP hopefuls respond to Tucker’s questions; Conservative sites fail to report Trump quote

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2023

Three of the main pillars of the leftist commandments of 2023 are: You can’t question if the Covid “vaccines” are killing people; you can’t question the designation of J6 as a “violent insurrection”; and you can’t question Team Biden’s blank check for Ukraine.

One of the few in Big Media who broaches these subjects is Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who recently sent six key questions on Ukraine to a number of GOP candidates who have either declared a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination or are seen likely to do so.

The questions:

1. Is opposing Russia in Ukraine a vital strategic interest for America?

2. What’s our objective in Ukraine and how will we know we’ve achieved it?

3. What is the limit of money and weapons you’d be willing to send to Zelensky?

4. Should the United States support regime change in Russia?

5. Have U.S. sanctions been effective?

6. Does the United States face the possibility of nuclear war with Russia?

“In general, the answers were fascinating, some of them were so thoughtful and so smart they give you hope for the Republican Party. With only a few exceptions, their answers bore no resemblance at all to the statements you see every day from Mitch McConnell and various Republican committee chairmen in Congress,” Carlson said, adding that Republicans in Congress were more likely to be “committed neocons” and thus more likely to support funding Ukraine’s ongoing war than some of the Republicans who are or may be running for president in 2024.

On the question of whether the candidates felt the U.S. should support “regime change” in Russia, Trump said: “No. We should support regime change in the United States, that’s far more important. The Biden administration are the ones who got us into this mess.”

Curiously, few if any media published Trump’s full regime change response, and that included Fox News in its report on Carlson’s questions.

Former President Donald Trump, who said that Russia would never have considered attacking Ukraine if he was in the White House, said he would demand that Europe pick up a more equitable share in the cost: “Start by telling Europe that they must pay at least equal to what the U.S. is paying to help Ukraine. They must also pay us, retroactively, the difference. At a staggering 125 Billion Dollars, we are paying 4 to 5 times more, and this fight is far more important for Europe than it is for the U.S.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet declared but is seen as Trump’s top 2024 competition if he does, said: “Without question, peace should be the objective. The U.S. should not provide assistance that could require the deployment of American troops or enable Ukraine to engage in offensive operations beyond its borders. F-16s and long-range missiles should therefore be off the table. These moves would risk explicitly drawing the United States into the conflict and drawing us closer to a hot war between the world’s two largest nuclear powers. That risk is unacceptable.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, who has declared his candidacy, said: “This is a stark reminder of what is a vital American national strategic interest: national energy independence. This war is a symptom of America’s lack of self sufficiency. Putin is a tyrant and started this needless war, but he did so because we created incentives that tipped the balance of his decision-making in favor of invading: if he knows the West relies on him to provide oil and gas (because the U.S. and Western Europe have self-inflicted limitations on their own ability or willingness to produce), then Putin is in a stronger position–and that led him to think he could win,” he said. “The more America is reliant on foreign energy and oil, the less leverage we have with petro dictators.”

We asked every potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate to answer six key questions on the war in Ukraine. As promised, their full responses are below. pic.twitter.com/tjcM4w54cR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

During his Ukraine survey of 2024 candidates, Tucker Carlson said yesterday that most of the contenders responded but “Nikki Haley ignored us.” Ambassador @NikkiHaley released the following answers to those questions today: pic.twitter.com/klJo4E8XCR — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 14, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish